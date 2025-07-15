What Are The Three Most Winnable Games On Georgia Tech's 2025 Schedule?
After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Pointing out the toughest games on Georgia Tech's schedule is quite easy (Clemson and Georgia), but what are the most winnable games on the Yellow Jackets schedule? No win should ever be considered easy, but if Georgia Tech lost or even came close to losing any of these games, it would be a big red flag for what might be on the horizon.
Here are the three most winnable games on Georgia Tech's 2025 schedule.
3. At Wake Forest (Sept. 27th)
If Stanford is not the worst team in the ACC, then odds are it is probably Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are starting a new era with former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert at the helm and while that hire should excite fans in Winston-Salem, this year might be a tough one. Their quarterback situation is one of the worst in the entire Power Four, and they also lost some veteran talent via the transfer portal. This game is on the road, but Georgia Tech is going to be the more talented team no paper.
2. vs Temple (Sept. 20th)
Two of the easiest games on the schedule in back-to-back weeks? Yep. Most projections have Temple as one of the worst teams not only in the AAC conference, but the entire country. K.C. Keeler was a successful coach while at Sam Houston State for the past decade, but he is going to have his hands full trying to rebuild the Owls program into a winner. Temple has turned in four straight 3-9 seasons and has not won more than three games since 2019. In their last meeting, the Owls did get a 24-2 win over the Yellow Jackets, but this is a new era of Georgia Tech football. Keeler might have the Owls contending in the AAC at some point, but I don't think that this is going to be the time. Heading into the season, Bill Connelly's SP+ has Temple ranked as the No. 126 team in the country heading into 2025.
1. vs Gardner-Webb (Sept. 6th, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACCNX)
Georgia Tech's second game is going to be its easiest one. The Yellow Jackets have handled FCS opponents well under Brent Key, beating VMI last season and South Carolina State in 2022, and this year's matchup vs Gardner-Webb should not be much to sweat about. If Georgia Tech goes out and beats Colorado in week one, they could start this game a little slow, considering that their biggest ACC game of the season is the following week. Still, a slow start should not prevent them from running away in this game.