What Do The Advanced Analytics Say About The Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh?
Georgia Tech is preparing for its matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday with high stakes and one of the biggest games in the past decade for the Yellow Jackets. There will be a lot of eyes glued to Atlanta on primetime on Saturday, and a big moment for the Yellow Jackets to prove they are worthy and punch their ticket to the ACC title game.
Georgia Tech is a slight favorite heading into its matchup against Pittsburgh on Saturday. According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is favored at 2.5 with the over/under at 62.5. According to ESPN FPI, Georgia Tech has a 56.9% chance to win, and Pittsburgh has a 43.1% chance to win. It is a number you will probably see move throughout the week.
Pittsburgh comes in after a tough 37-15 loss at home against Notre Dame. They are led by true freshman QB Mason Heintschel, who has 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Georgia Tech escaped with a 36-34 win over Boston College last Saturday. Haynes King led the Yellow Jackets with 371 passing yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in an 11-point comeback victory. The Panthers have won four of their last five games against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets picked up a win in 2022 with a 26-21 victory.
"Yeah, it's a home game for us, so I would expect to be a really good atmosphere. We love playing at home. You love the fans. I can't wait to see the fans and the students and everyone there. But I did do one thing different in the locker room just told the team I said I'm not waiting until tomorrow, I'm not waiting until tomorrow to talk, so maybe I did change the routine a little bit right I told them I said one week from now, right, we're in a play-in in all right, so from this moment forward everything is geared towards us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday so we're not waiting, there ain't no sit around 24 hour rule," said head caoch Brent Key.
Jordan Allen Could Be A Player to Watch on Saturday
Allen has been electric so far this season for the Yellow Jackets, and he is continuing to see his role increase. He had a 54-yard rushing touchdown on Saturday against Boston College, and he averaged 21.7 yards per carry on the ground. Allen is a player you give the ball to and let him do his thing. It’s not just his speed that catches your eye, but also one that can cut on the dime and get north to south quickly. Allen had five catches for 110 yards a few weeks ago against NC State.
"Yeah, he's real fast. He scores touchdowns when he gets the ball in his hands, so it makes a big chunk of yardage. Now, we've known he's a really dynamic player. It was good to see Malik come back out there tonight and make some plays. But Jordan's going to be a tremendous football player for us. And, you know, his role is increasing every week. And that's the beauty of seeing these young kids start to develop and then get out there on the field," said Key.
As of late, the Yellow Jackets receivers have gotten it going. They had two 100-yard wide receivers in the win against Boston College, with Malik Rutherford and Eric Rivers torching the defense. With the attention going to these two playmakers, Allen could be one they try to get the ball to more and take advantage of the defense on Saturday.