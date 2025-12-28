Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 25-21 Loss To BYU In The Pop-Tarts Bowl



Georgia Tech was one play away from accomplishing its goal of a 10-win season, but couldn’t make the plays when they needed them the most to secure the victory. It was a game they controlled throughout, but a blocked field goal would turn the tide. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t quite get enough plays on offense to put the game away. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the tough loss at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

1. Georgia Tech was one play away from a 10-win season

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against the BYU Cougars in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This one stings especially with Georgia Tech dominating and winning for most of the night against BYU. The Yellow Jackets had multiple opportunities to close out BYU and put the game out of reach, but couldn’t capitalize. Their star quarterback, Haynes King, put Georgia Tech on the doorstep with a 66-yard pass to Eric Rivers on 4th and 15 to keep the drive alive. It was a bomb, and the connection came up big in one of the biggest moments of the game. King had Georgia Tech in position to come out with a win. King narrowly missed Dean Patterson for a walk-off touchdown. He looked for Jamal Haynes on a 4th and 10, but the pass would be intercepted by BYU CB Evan Johnson, which ended the game. It was still a successful season for the Yellow Jackets, who proved they can play with anybody. Now it is time for the program to take the next step, get into the College Football Playoff, and finish opponents when the opportunity arises.

2. Georgia Tech's clock management was horrid

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At the end of the half, the Yellow Jackets had a chance to get more points on the board, but ran the ball and allowed way too much time to come off the clock. They would complete a few more plays, but would only have. They did the same at the end of the fourth quarter, burning way too much time with only two minutes on the clock, running the ball and bleeding the clock down to near a minute. On the electric 68-yard catch from Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech burned more than 20 seconds off the clock and was forced to burn a timeout with just 35 seconds remaining. They had to burn the second of their timeout on a 3rd and 10 after an incompletion. It was a large part of why BYU got back in the game. If their clock management had been better, they could have run the Cougars out of the building.

3. Georgia Tech defense struggles to slow down BYU and Bear Bachmeier

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) throws the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

BYU finished with 425 total yards in the win over Georgia Tech. Their quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, was surgical. Bachmeier was 10-12 for 132 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter and averaged 13.2 yards per completion. While the Yellow Jackets improved their run defense and only allowed 100 yards, they struggled to defend the pass. Bachmeier finished with 325 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He had an answer to whatever Georgia Tech sent him, including zones, blitzes, and adjusting on the fly. The young quarterback put on a show and led his team to a come-from-behind victory. Bachmeier proved why he can become one of the best quarterbacks in the country and lead BYU to the College Football Playoff.

4. Malik Rutherford finishes his Yellow Jackets career 2nd all-time in receptions

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs with the ball against the BYU Cougars in the first quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rutherford passed Calvin Johnson for the second-most in program history with 179 receiving yards. He finished with five catches for 81 yards in the first half to accomplish the feat. Rutherford was also a go-to player on offense in the game and a reliable target. The senior wide receiver finished with eight catches for 105 yards. Those eight catches came on nine targets, and he finished with an impressive 65 yards after catch. He was playing at an elite level all day long. Rutherford put on a show and finished his college career with an excellent performance.

5. Georgia Tech struggles guarding tight end Carsen Ryan

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars tight end Carsen Ryan (20) runs with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan Boyd (8) defends during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Something that Georgia Tech has struggled with in the past few seasons is guarding tight ends. We saw even this year that tight ends have their way against the Yellow Jackets. Saturday was no different for Georgia Tech as BYU TE Carsen Ryan went off for 100 receiving yards. Ryan finished with eight catches for 120 yards. It was his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. The Yellow Jackets also missed tackles on him in the open field and couldn’t bring him down, which led to big gains and massive plays down the field. The Yellow Jackets will have to improve this area heading into the 2026 season.

6. A star was born in the secondary

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Will Kiker (39) recovers a fumble against the BYU Cougars in the second quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Georgia Tech losing both of its starting safeties after this season, it will have to turn to new starters in 2026. One of those will likely be Tae Harris. Coming into the matchup against BYU, Harris was the highest graded defensive player for Georgia Tech with an 80.2 grade. While he didn’t start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was all over the field for the Yellow Jackets and was making plays. He finished with six tackles. One of his memorable plays was a crushing hit in the run game as he lit up a BYU running back coming down in the box and playing the run. Like any freshman, he has things to improve, but Harris has all the tools to be a star on the collegiate level and flashed throughout the game. Georgia Tech might have struck gold.



