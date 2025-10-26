New Report Clarifies Eagles’ Stance on A.J. Brown Trade Rumors
A.J. Brown is expected to remain with the Eagles through the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Despite reports of chemistry being off between Brown, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia offense, the Eagles are not actively looking to trade the star wide receiver. Teams plan to continue to inquire about Brown's availability, but at this time, the Eagles appear unwilling to move Brown for anything less than a "blockbuster offer," per Schefter.
Brown recorded his best game of the season last Sunday against the Vikings, catching four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. However, Brown is averaging just 56.4 yards per game this season, which is a career low. He's caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns in seven starts this season.
Brown won't play for the Eagles on Sunday against the Giants due to a hamstring strain, so it will take some time to find out if last Sunday's breakout is an aberration, or a return to normalcy for the premier pass catcher.