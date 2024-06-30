What is Georgia Tech's Ceiling If They See Enough Defensive Improvement?
The 2024 college football season is less than two months from beginning and it will be kicking off with a huge ACC matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State and Dublin, Ireland. It will be the first chance we get to see either team and there are going to be a lot of thinigs to be looking for. Maybe the top thing I am looking forward to seeing is Georgia Tech's defense.
It is no secret that Georgia Tech had one of the worst defenses in the country last season, especially against stopping the run. The Yellow Jackets have made fixing their defense a top priority this season by making changes to the defensive coaching staff and trying to upgrade their personnel through the transfer portal.
New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is hoping to have Georgia Tech's defense turned around this season in order to help them contend in the ACC. In one season at Duke(2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.
Georgia Tech's defensive line might be their biggest question mark on the defense, especially at defensive end. On the inside, Zeek Biggers, Miami/Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore, Penn State transfer Jordan van den Berg, and Horace Lockett have potential, but will Georgia Tech have enough at the edge rusher spot? USC transfer Romello Height should help, but Georgia Tech will need production from this unit. The pass rush is the biggest question mark I have on the entire Georgia Tech team this season.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
I think that the personnel has been improved and it would be hard for Georgia Tech to be worse on defense this year than they were last year. Brent Key has made a good effort to address the needs on defense, but is it going to be enough?
While I don't think that Georgia Tech is going to be a top-25 defense overnight, I think there is reason for optimism that it will be better. The job Santucci did at Duke was very good and Jess Simpson, Kyle Pope, and Cory Peoples have been on good defensive staffs. There is reason to believe the coaching will be much better along with the talent on defense.
If Georgia Tech shows enough improvement, what could be the ceiling of this team? I think that is one of the more underrated questions in the ACC. Georgia Tech is going to have one of the top offenses in the country with quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, a deep wide receiver group, and one of the best offensive lines in the ACC.
Assuming the offense remains potent, I think that Georgia Tech could push for 8 or 9 wins with defensive improvement, even against a schedule as tough as Georgia Tech's. The offense should be good enough to score against any team they play, but as last season showed, that is not going to matter if you can't stop anyone.
The secondary is where I would feel the best about this team. They have an experienced and talented safety duo, while adding good players at cornerback and nickel. Linebacker is similar. Kyle Efford was one of the Yellow Jackets top defenders toward the end of the season and should be able to build upon that. The interior defensive line has sneaky good potential with the guys they have and brought in. The pass rush is going to be the biggest question mark.
With enought defensive improvement, this should be one of the better teams in the ACC and could even challenge for a spot in the ACC title game if things broke the right way for them. The defense is not going to have any time to settle in either. Florida State is losing a lot of talent to the NFL, but they have reloaded through the transfer portal and Mike Norvell is one of the best offensive coaches in college football. It is going to be a huge test right out of the gate for Georgia Tech and their new look defense.
This Georgia Tech team should be its best in years, but their defensive improvement will set the ceiling and floor for this team in 2024. Enough improvement on that side of the ball could result in something special.