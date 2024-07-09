What is the No. 1 Thing That Georgia Tech's Offense Must Improve upon in 2024?
After having one of the ACC's worst offenses in 2022, Georgia Tech had a massive turnaround on that side of the ball in 2023. Texas A&M transfer Haynes King won the quarterback battle and became one of the best quarterbacks in the conference as the season progressed. Jamal Haynes made the switch from wide receiver to running back and had a 1,000 yard season. The wide receiver corps was a question mark coming into the season, but Eric Singleton Jr, Malik Rutherford, and Christian Leary showed the versatility to make their receiving rooms one of the best in the ACC. The offensive line showed massive improvement from the year before and Georgia Tech led the ACC in rushing, as well as being one of the top teams in pass protection. The Yellow Jackets are returning most of their players from this offense and they should be one of the best in the conference yet again.
But there is one glaring area that they need to improve and that is turnovers.
Georgia Tech's offense was good at so many things last season, but they turned the ball over a lot and ranked 93rd in the country in turnovers lost. King led the ACC in interceptions and a lot of his interceptions came in single games. King had 11 interceptions combined in games against Clemson, Bowling Green, Boston College, and Miami. Georgia Tech was 1-3 in those games. You can make the argument that if King does not turn the ball over so much against Bowling Green and Boston College, Georgia Tech wins both of those games. As good as King was for Georgia Tech last year, he has to improve on his interception number or it will be an uphill. battle for the Yellow Jackets to get back to the postseason given their schedule.
This spring, quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke went into detail about the improvements he wanted to see from King and specifically mentioned the turnovers:
"Yeah, it's always a process, right? Regardless of how old you are, whether you're a young guy or you've got experience, I think you always continue to learn. You always continue to develop. The challenge I have for my guys every single day is find something to get better at just a little bit better. each day and I think over the collective period of time whether it's it's spring ball it's the summer leading into camp I think if those guys can just focus on those little things obviously the body of work will be will be special when it's all said and done more specifically with Haynes, obviously had a really good year for us but he's a perfectionist and I think when you look at and you go back and you watch every snap from last year, his ability to make big plays, not only with his legs, but in the passing game. Obviously, the elephant in the room is the turnovers, right? And we have to clean that up. We cannot provide extra opportunities for the opponent. He knows that, he understands it. So you look at every single turnover and why did it happen? And you try to eliminate those things, or the reason that... that it happened and I think he's conscious of that. What I don't want to do is take away his aggressiveness and he understands and knows that.
I want him playing full speed, trusting his eyes and sometimes those things happen and I think he understands it but his development in terms of operating our offense, high football IQ, really a joy to work with and coach, he speaks the language at a high level, understands it. and I only think he's gotten better since last year. I think you look at his release. It's quicker than it was a year ago. It's been something he's been conscious of, but his leadership qualities and what he's what he's done for this football team is special."
For as good as Georgia Tech's offense was, the turnovers have to be fixed. I think if they can improve in that area by a substantial amount, it is going to make this team more dangerous. That is one of the top storylines to watch with this team going into the season.