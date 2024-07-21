What to Expect From Haynes King's First ACC Media Days Appearance
Football season is getting closer and the ACC Media Days that are soon to take place in Charlotte are another reminder of that. Georgia Tech is going to be the first team at the podium on Monday after the Commissioners forum and head coach Brent Key, quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers will be speaking to the media.
This is going to be the first appearance for King at Media Days. Heading into media days last season, King was in the midst of a quarterback battle with Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson. King won the battle and became one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, as well as one of the best leaders. King displayed his leadership time and again for the Yellow Jackets last season and I expect that to be on full display on Monday. With King returning, Georgia Tech should have one of the ACC's best offenses and one of the best leaders in the entire ACC.
One of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks, King was one of only two Power Five players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2023, joining Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU. King was also only the fourth ACC player since 2000 to amass those numbers, joining Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015), Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017).
Here is the schedule for the upcoming week in Charlotte:
Monday- Commissioner Jim Phillips, Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU
Tuesday- Cal, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Wednesday- Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest
Thursday- Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Here is how you can watch the 2024 ACC Media Days, starting tomorrow:
Start time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Charlotte, NC
Where to Watch: ACC Network and ACC Network Xtra (All Press Conferences and the commissioner's forum will be available on ACC Network Xtra)
Monday
1:00-2:00- Commissioners Forum
2:15- Georgia Tech Press Conference
3:00- Florida State Press Conference
3:30- SMU Press Conference
Tuesday
10:00-Pitt Press Conference
11:00- Virginia Tech Press Conference
12:45- Cal Press Conference
1:15- Stanford Press Conference
2:45- Virginia Press Conference
Wednesday
10:00- Miami Press Conference
11:00- Louisville Press Conference
12:45- Boston College Press Conference
1:15- Duke Press Conference
2:45- Wake Forest Press Conference
Thursday
10:00- NC State Press Conference
11:00- Syracuse Press Conference
12:00- Clemson Peress Conference
1:00- North Carolina Press Conference