Where Did Georgia Tech Rank In The First College Football Playoff Rankings Of The Season
The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look to see where Georgia Tech landed in the first poll of the season from the committee.
Georgia Tech is ranked No. 17 in the newest poll, just ahead of ACC rival Miami Hurricanes at No. 18, who have two losses in conference play to just one for Georgia Tech. Compared to the AP Poll, the Yellow Jackets ranked a spot below, from No. 16 in AP to No. 17. Ahead of the Yellow Jackets is No. 14 Virginia, which has one loss earlier in the season to NC State, but it didn’t count in conference standings. No. 15 Louisville is also ranked ahead of the Yellow Jackets in the poll.
When taking a deeper look at the poll, it is interesting to see some of the teams ahead of the Yellow Jackets. Utah has two losses on the season to BYU and Texas Tech. Now, both losses were to quality opponents and some of the best teams in the Big 12. But they are still ranked above a one-loss Georgia Tech team. Another interesting one is Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt is ranked No. 16 in the AP poll with two losses to Alabama and Texas. The Commodores finished the game strong against Texas, but struggled for a good portion of the game before late-game heroics.
Georgia Tech is on a bye week and really can’t do much to help itself this week, but hopes for another chaotic weekend. Their focus on the bye week will be on getting healthy and finishing strong. Head coach Brent Key talked about what the focus will be.
“Yeah, we're always looking at what we're not doing well, what can be better, and looking to be a better version of ourselves the next week. And we didn't do that this week. We've got a bye week to do that to improve. And every area of the program, you know, is looked at every Sunday. That's no different than what we would normally do, and that I would normally do," said Key.
Georgia Tech can only control what it can, and it can still get an automatic bid with its final two ACC games coming up against Boston College and Pittsburgh after the break. They have a great opportunity to reset, focus, and finish their season strong and not depend on the committee for a playoff spot. Instead, they can punch their own ticket with an automatic bid with a championship victory in the championship game if they handle business.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Still Among ACC Championship Favorites Despite Loss to NC State
•The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 48-36 Loss to NC State
•PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Loss To NC State On Saturday
•Where Will Georgia Tech Land In This Week's AP Top 25 After Their Loss to NC State?