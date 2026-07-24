Five Reasons to Believe Georgia Tech Can Exceed Expectations

Stop me if you have heard this before, but Georgia Tech is once again underrated heading into the 2026 season.

One of the hallmarks of Brent Key's time as the head coach of his alma mater has been the Yellow Jackets being overlooked, either in the preseason or in a big game, and then Georgia Tech surprising and overperforming expectations.

In each of his three previous seasons, Georgia Tech has exceeded their projected preseason win total and been in the thick of the ACC.

Here are five reasons they can do it again in 2026.

1. They've done it before

To continue my previous point, the easiest reason to believe that Georgia Tech is going to exceed expectations in 2026 is because they have shown they can do it before.

A fair question to ask is can they exceed their expectations in a big way.

The Yellow Jackets previous preseason win totals were 4.5 (2023), 5.5 (2024), and 7.5 (2026). They won seven games in 2023 and 2024 then won nine games last season.

Going on the preseason win totals, the Hawks exceeded expectations by just a win or two. Can they explode past their 2026 projected win total of 6.5 and get to 10 wins and reach the ACC Championship for the first time since 2014?

2. Georgia Tech is a line of scrimmage program

Being a line of scrimmage team does not guarantee you success on Saturday's, but it sure does help.

One of the reasons that Georgia Tech has been able to have success under Key has been their strong offensive line play, but they have invested in the defensive side of the ball this offseason and they are hoping that those investments are going to pay off.

New transfers Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, Taje McCoy, Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin, along with the younger players on the roster, hope to turn around a side of the ball that Georgia Tech has not been able to figure out for years.

3. Elite running game

Georgia Tech has an identity built on physicality and toughness and that includes running the football. Not many programs can tout the amount of talent that the Yellow Jackets have at the running back position.

Justice Haynes was on his way to a monster season at Michigan in 2025, but a foot injury cut it short. Malachi Hosley was arguably Georgia Tech's top running back in 2025 and averaged over seven yards per carry in a secondary role. True freshman J.P. Powell has shown his explosiveness this spring and last season.

You can't run the ball every play, but Georgia Tech is going to build their identity on offense around the fact that they have a talented stable of backs behind Alberto Mendoza.

4. New defensive scheme

Aside from a solid year under Tyler Santucci in 2024, Brent Key has not been able to figure out the right hire for Georgia Tech at defensive coordinator.

The Yellow Jackets are hoping former linebackers coach Jason Semore can make Georgia Tech more aggressive and help them get after the quarterback and create turnovers, two things his defenses at Southern Miss and Marshall were very good at. Combined with the new talent on defense, Georgia Tech is hoping they can have their best defense yet under Key and combine that with a high-level ground game to have a team that complements each other well.

5. ACC is wide open after Miami

While they could always disappoint, it is safe to say that Miami has the most talented roster in the conference and is going to be the heavy favorite to win the ACC and get to the College Football Playoff.

But after the Hurricanes, it is anyone's guess who is going to emerge in the ACC.

SMU, Louisville, Virginia, and Clemson are mentioned as the most likely teams to challenge Miami at the top of the ACC, but those teams are all flawed, and it is not outlandish to think that Georgia Tech can outperform any of them and exceed expectations.

Not much seperation in the conference creates a lot of potential variance in games and Georgia Tech could be a team that emerges from that in Charlotte.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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