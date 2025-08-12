Where Does Georgia Tech Fall In the Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings?
While recruiting has taken a backseat to fall camp, where does Georgia Tech sit in the Rivals Industry team rankings as we are halfway through August?
The Yellow Jackets have a top 50 class in the country according to Rivals Team Industry Rankings. Rivals did an update on Monday to talk about the latest rankings of the 2026 class. Georgia Tech ranked No. 44 in the recent Rivals recruiting rankings update. They also rank 10th in the ACC. If you compare to the 2025 class, Georgia Tech had the No. 24 class and the No. 4 class in the ACC.
The Yellow Jackets currently have 20 commits for the 2026 class. Georgia Tech has an overall ranking of 87.033. Some of their standout recruits include Traeviss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry, who both rank as four-star prospects. Georgia Tech has 18 three-star prospects. Stevenson saw the biggest jump this offseason, continuing to climb up ranking boards as more people noticed his talent and how elite of a prospect he was.
The next highest ranked recruits include Marist TE Jack Richerson, who will play both baseball and football with the Yellow Jackets. Rome WR Darnell Collins, Kell TE Nathan Agyemang, and Spruce Creek DL Freddie Wilson are in the high 87 range for the Yellow Jackets. A thing of note is that three of the four next highest recruits come from Georgia.
So, what can Georgia Tech do to improve its class? It is simple. They have to win games during the regular season and show they are a top team in college football. They will have several marquee games against Clemson, Georgia, and Pittsburgh this season. If the Yellow Jackets can contend in the ACC and potentially make the ACC championship, they can have a shot at the College Football Playoff. This would only help their chances with top recruits from across the country.
While a good amount of recruiting for the 2026 class has been done, there are still game day visits and potential flip watch for prospects, especially in December when players sign on the dotted line. As we saw last year with the Yellow Jackets, they are never out of a race for a recruit.
Yellow Jackets Not Ranked In The Preseason Top 25
College football season is getting closer, and there is no better indicator of that then the AP Preseason Top 25 being released. While the College Football Playoff Rankings are what matter most, the AP Poll is an interesting look at who the voters think are the best 25 teams as we enter the season.
Georgia Tech was not among them, however. The Yellow Jackets, who were also not ranked in the Coaches Poll when it was released, will start the season unranked and hope to prove the voters wrong with two early-season games against Colorado and Clemson. The Yellow Jackets came in at No. 31 and received 63 votes, behind BYU, Utah, Baylor, Louisville, and USC.
Georgia Tech will face No. 4 Clemson (Sept. 13th) and No. 5 Georgia (Nov. 28th), both in Atlanta.