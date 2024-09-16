Where Does Georgia Tech Land in the National Bowl Projections Following Their Win Over VMI?
Georgia Tech is now a quarter of the way through the season and are sitting at 3-1 through four games. While the schedule still has tough challenges upcoming against Louisville, Notre Dame, Miami, and Georgia, some teams such as Virginia Tech and NC State don't look as formidable. It is still going to be a lot of work for the Yellow Jackets to get to a bowl game, but there is a path there to do that. While it is still early in the season and bowl projections are pretty meaningless, it is interesting to see where the national media has the Yellow Jackets at this point in the season.
So after beating VMI, where did some of the big bowl projections have Georgia Tech going?
In the latest from 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford has Georgia Tech going to the Military Bowl to face Memphis, which is coming off of a win vs Florida State. The Tigers are going to be a contender for the Group of Five playoff spot, but if they don't get it, they could land here. This would be an interesting matchup if it did happen.
In the latest projections from ESPN analysts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, they also had some interesting matchups for the Yellow Jackets. Bonagura has Georgia Tech going to the Armed Forces Bowl in Dallas to face Army. Schlabach put Georgia Tech in the Sun Bowl to face last year's national runner-up, the Washington Huskies. Washington is coming off of a tough loss to rival Washington State.
Again, it is early and these projections are pretty meaningless right now, but those would be some intriguing matchups and I think Georgia Tech would be favored against any of those teams. Right now though, Brent Key's team is getting ready to face No. 19 Louisville on the road and it will be their toughest game to date this season.
The lines for the game were released this morning and according toFanduel Sportsbook, Louisville is going to open as a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday vs Georgia Tech. The opening total has been set at 57.5.
Last season, Georgia Tech opened the season vs Louisville and let a big first-half lead slip away as the Cardinals won the game. It was a great game for quarterback Haynes King, who was starting his first game as a Yellow Jacket. King threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns last year vs the Cardinals and Georgia Tech totaled nearly 500 yards of offense. Can they replicate that this year? It is going to be a tough task because, through two games, Louisville looks very strong on both sides of the ball. Now, they have looked good against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State, but new quarterback Tyler Shough and the Cardinals have dominated both of those games. Georgia Tech is clearly the toughest test for Louisville so far this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.