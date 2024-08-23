Where Does Georgia Tech Play In ESPN's First Bowl Projections Of the Season?
Georgia Tech and Florida State are going to kick off the 2024 College Football Season on Saturday when they meet in Dublin, Ireland. A single game has not been played yet, we are going to talk about the recently released batch of bowl projections from ESPN analysts Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura.
I know it is way, way too early to be thinking about bowl projections, but there could be some intriguing matchups that occur at that point in the year. All of Georgia Tech's focus right now is on upsetting Florida State and getting to 1-0, but it would be huge for the Yellow Jackets to be able to make their second consecutive bowl game. Last year, Georgia Tech made their first bowl game since the 2018 season and won their first bowl game since 2016. It was a good first step for head coach Brent Key and his program, but they are hoping the momentum continues this year. In the first set of bowl projections from ESPN, Schlabach has Georgia Tech going to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City to face Big Ten foe Wisconsin, while Bonagura has the Yellow Jackets missing a bowl altogether.
This would be an interesting matchup. Wisconsin is hoping to see a second-year leap under former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and they have brought in Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to help them do that. The Badgers play a brutal schedule (much like Georgia Tech) and they could be an improved team in a lot of ways, but not have a better record. They have been one of the most consistent programs in the country over the past 20 years and are hoping Fickell can help them win big. If this matchup did indeed happen, it would be the first meeting between the two teams in program history.