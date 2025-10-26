Where Does Georgia Tech Rank In The Week 10 AP Poll?
The latest AP Poll just dropped for Week 10. Despite winning emphatically against Syracuse and handling business, the Yellow Jackets have moved down a spot. As we predicted earlier in the day, the possibility of the Yellow Jackets moving down besides the win. Here is what I said earlier.
“If anything, they could move down. No. 8 Ole Miss picked up a road victory, 34-26 over Oklahoma, and No. 10 Vanderbilt defeated No. 15 Missouri 17-10.”
This is what happened with Ole Miss getting a ranked road win over Oklahoma as they moved past the Yellow Jackets. At the end of the day, it is not a big deal moving up or down a spot. The Yellow Jackets are a top 10 team and one of the best in the country this season. They have another opportunity in primetime on national television to show that again vs NC State.
Best is yet to come?
Georgia Tech still hasn’t played its best game, which is a scary thing for opposing defenses. Even this week, they put up 41 points and 543 yards of offense. The Yellow Jackets have another ceiling to hit, and the tight ends were a big piece in helping the offense cook on Saturday. Star quarterback Haynes King talked about whether the Yellow Jackets are close to a complete game.
“I mean, it's close, but it is we're not there yet. We still have a lot of room for improvement. Uh, you know, whether it's pushing the tempo, uh, getting people lined up, communicating, stuff like that. We're we're almost there, but still not all the way there on our standard on what we want to be in and doing a complete game,” said King.
A big thing the Yellow Jackets saw on Saturday is that they have players who can step up in the midst of an absence or when players are injured. This was evident on offense when true freshman Jordan Allen and Bailey Stockton got thrust into more playing time and came up big for Georgia Tech. Allen finished with six catches for 67 yards, and Stockton with four catches for 48 yards.
“I mean, they did a great job, you know, ball in their hands that you you see what they can do. They can make plays on the ball and make people miss in the open field. Uh, but, you know, essentially, it's just really the next man up, and that's just kind of our team knows it. That's just kind of who we are, next man up. The standard doesn't change. You know, they came in and did a really heck of a job of executing and doing what we asked them to do,” said King.
The Yellow Jackets are in a prime position and control their own destiny the rest of the way. They have four games left and are on track for the College Football Playoff. As long as they keep winning, the rest will take care of itself.