Where is Georgia Tech In The Latest National Polls?
Georgia Tech has moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP Poll rankings before they head to face Duke next weekend in Durham, North Carolina. One of the biggest surprises is the Oklahoma who was ranked as the No. 6 team in the country this past weekend fell eight spots to No. 14 in the new poll. This result helped the Yellow Jackets move up and on the edge of a top 10 team. They sit behind Tennessee and LSU for that top 10 ranking.
Georgia Tech has everything in front of them and sits at a nice spot right now with control of their own destiny. They have played well and made the necessary plays to be in the position they are in this season. They will face another true road test against Duke and their high-powered offense, and will have to get off to a similar start like they did against the Hokies. If they can do that, the Yellow Jackets could potentially move into the top team come this time next week with Alabama playing Tennessee and Georgia playing Ole Miss.
Georgia Tech made more history on Saturday in its victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies, going 6-0 for the first time since 2011. Also with the win, the Yellow Jackets clinched their third consecutive bowl appearance and are one of the 11 teams remaining that are undefeated in 2025.
Georgia Tech was once again dominant on the ground, led by Malachi Hosley, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown while averaging 11.7 yards per carry. The Yellow Jackets rushed for 268 yards, surpassing their season average of 232 rushing yards per game. Georgia Tech scored 15 points in the first quarter and had 21 points at the half in a dominant showing. It was one of the few times Georgia Tech played with a lead from start to finish, didn't have a slow start, and didn't turn over the ball. Yes, penalties took back a couple of scores for the Yellow Jackets, but those are easily correctable mistakes. Coach Key talked about playing with a lead and the team mindset when they are out there.
"Yeah, I mean, when we really do preach no scoreboard, play every play, regardless of what happened on the last. Every play's got a history in life of its own. We play the next play. So our guys don't really-- and they don't see the scoreboard. They trust in the plan and trust in the other way we're going to play the game to play as long as we possibly can," said Key. "So now from my standpoint, yes, it's good to start out fast like that. But our goal here is to play a complete 60 minute football game, all right? And I get it, football is an imperfect game that we all want perfection in, all right? But we also have to continue to improve. And if we can take things we didn't do well today and improve on them next week and continue to climb that mountain, I think we'll be in a good position as the season moves along."