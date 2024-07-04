Which Defensive Transfer Will Have the Biggest Impact For Georgia Tech This Season?
Coming into the offseason, Georgia Tech knew that it was going to have to improve on the defensive side of the ball if it was going to take a leap forward in 2024. The Yellow Jackets had one of the best offenses in the ACC, but their defense, particularly the run defense, was one of the worst in the country. Head coach Brent Key recognized that and made staff changes on defense, including getting a new coordinator, with former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci taking over.
It was not just coaching changes though. The Yellow Jackets made sure to attack the transfer portal this offseason, with every level of the defense being addressed.
The defensive line saw former USC/Auburn defensive end Romello Height, Miami/Georgia State defensive lineman Thomas Gore, and Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg are all set to contribute this season and I think they all will.
Though he only played 167 snaps, Gore was the 4th-highest graded player on Miami's defense last season according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 76.7 grade on defense. The best number though was his 79.2 grade on run defense, which is where Georgia Tech needs him to make the biggest impact.
His best season (according to PFF) came during his 2021 season at Georgia State. Gore played 386 snaps and finished with an excellent grade of 90.2 on defense, including an elite mark of 92.0 on run defense. Some of that might be due to playing in the Sun Belt, but it does show that Gore has the ability to be effective against the run. During the 2022 season (his last at Georgia State), Gore posted a pass-rushing grade of 89.6 in 313 pass-rushing snaps. With 13 career sacks, Gore can be an effective pass rusher from the interior, which helps bolster any defense, but also an effective run stopper. I don't know if an All-ACC type of season is on the horizon (though it would be welcomed on the defense), but there is a chance for Gore to be immediately impactful and help improve Georgia Tech's defense.
There might be some concern about his height at 6'0, but I think his production offsets those concerns.
Height is a former four-star recruit from Dublin, GA and originally enrolled at Auburn. He would end up transferring to USC for the 2022 season but had a season-ending shoulder injury. He had 21 tackles and four sacks last season for the Trojans.
Hamilton played his high school football in the state of Georgia at Blessed Trinity Catholic and now will be coming back to try and compete for a linebacker spot at Georgia Tech next season. Hamilton has two years of eligibility left.
Hamilton played three years for the Cardinals from 2021-2023 and in his three seasons, he totaled 17 tackles and one pass deflection. At 6'1 220 LBS, he will bring athleticism to the position and I am anxious to see how he will fit in the defense next year.
Last season, Hamilton graded out well on PFF (Pro Football Focus), but it was a small sample size. He played 55 snaps and had a 69.1 defensive grade, with a high mark of 81.1 in run defense. Again, it is a limited sample, but there is some proof that Hamilton has a big step he can take as a linebacker.
Lightsey was a signing day addition for the Yellow Jackets in December and he hopes to be one of the missing pieces on the defense. At linebacker, Georgia Tech is losing Paul Moala, Andre White, Braelen Oliver, and others and had to go into the portal to replace them.
Now, Lightsey is going to have to show that he can stay healthy. he was not able to do that last season and did not play in a game for the Bulldogs. In 2022, he played 19 total snaps and finished with a 66.8 grade on defense and a good mark on tackling.
Gibbs had multiple Power Five offers when he entered the transfer portal, but he chose to come to Georgia Tech and I think he has a chance to be a high-level impact player.
At 6'0 180 LBS, I think that Gibbs could play either on the outside or at nickel, which are both positions where Georgia Tech lost some players this offseason. Myles Sims was out of eligibility, Kenan Johnson transferred to Utah, and starting nickel K.J. Wallace transferred to UCLA. Players like Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelley are back, but the Yellow Jackets could have used one or two more experienced cornerbacks to help solidify the secondary.
Gibbs totaled 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and three interceptions last season and he has three years of eligibility remaining.
Burrell was in the transfer portal with one more year of eligibility remaining and he will be spending his last season on the Flats hoping to compete for a starting spot or add quality depth to the position.
What kind of player is Georgia Tech getting in Burrell?
According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Burrell played 1, 647 snaps during his career in Knoxville, with 823 of those snaps coming in 2021. His best season from a PFF grading perspective came last season. He finished with a 68.0 overall grade on defense, a 67.3 in run defense, a very good 82.0 tackling grade, and a 67.2 grade in coverage. In all of his seasons with the Volunteers, Burrell graded out well as a tackler and that is going to be huge, as tackling was a big issue for Georgia Tech last season at every position. He had a strong spring and should be a factor this fall.
Tobe had 25 tackles and five pass deflections this season.
According to PFF, Tobe was the 15th-highest-graded player on the Illinois defense, finishing with a 65.6 grade, including an 83.7 grade in run defense and a 73.9 tackling grade, which is really good for a defensive back. He had a 62.1 grade in coverage. Based on the grades, Tobe will be a solid tackler at the position, with the upside to improve in coverage.
Davis spent one year at Cincinnati before transferring over to Georgia Tech, but he is plenty familiar with the area, as he played for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, GA. As a recruit, the 247Sports Composite rated Davis as a three-star prospect, the No. 494 prospect in the country, the No. 47 safety in the country, and the No. 52 player in the state of Georgia.
All of these players have a chance to make an impact this year, but the three guys I am looking at the most are Height, Gore, and Burrell. They all should play immediately at positions of need and Gore is versatile to play all over the line. Georgia Tech's pass rush is my biggest concern for them heading into the year, but both players could provide an upgrade. Burrell could grab the starting spot opposite of Harvey. I like all of these guys to upgrade the defense and not let it be one of the ACC's worst again.