Which Former Georgia Tech Players Are Suiting Up For NFL Preseason Action Today?
NFL preseason action rolls on today and there is a big slate of games on deck as week one continues. In the games today are going to be a number of former Georgia Tech players, some who are fighting for more reps and others who are trying to find their role for the upcoming season.
Here is who is taking the field today.
1. TE Jackson Hawes- Buffalo Bills
Hawes is going to make his NFL Debut today. After being drafted in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, Hawes is hoping to showcase his skills today and show that he belongs on one of the NFL's best rosters. Hawes is known for being an excellent blocker and that is something that this Bills offense could use. With Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox as more of the pass catching options at tight end for Buffalo, Hawes could carve out a role for himself with his blocking ability.
Hawes established himself as one of college football’s premier blocking tight ends in his lone season on The Flats, leading the ACC and ranking eighth nationally in both run blocking (74.7 grade) and pass blocking (74.9 grade) among tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus. He also ranked third among Power Four conference tight ends in run blocking and fourth among P4 TEs in pass blocking. He helped pave the way for the Yellow Jackets to rush for 187.0 yards per game in 2024, good for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also caught 16 passes for 195 yards (12.2 avg.), including four receptions for 46 yards at No. 6 Georgia. Nine of his 16 catches came against nationally ranked opponents.
Prior to his one season at Georgia Tech, Hawes played at Yale from 2019-23, where he caught 35 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale and studied business administration during his one year at Tech.
2. DB Juanyeh Thomas- Dallas Cowboys
Thomas is going to be one of the veterans in the backend for the Dallas Cowboys, who are still without their defensive leader, Micah Parsons. This is not the first preseason for Thomas and he has gotten better in each season he has played in Dallas. What is in store for 2025?
3. K Harrison Butker- Kansas City Chiefs
Butker remains one of the NFL's best kickers and while Andy Reid plays his starters more than most in the preseason, I don't know how much we will see Butker today. He is well established and looking to help get the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl.
4. Jordan Mason- Minnesota Vikings
Mason is going to have a new look to himself this season. After being one of the best backup running backs in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Mason is going to make his Vikings debut today.
5. DT Adam Gotsis- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay has one of the strongest defenses in the NFL and Gotsis is going to look to provide depth for a team that is hoping to win another NFC South crown. Tampa Bay will face No. 1 pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans tonight.