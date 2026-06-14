Five Factors That Will Determine Georgia Tech's Offensive Ceiling

There will be several key factors that has to happen if the Yellow Jackets are going to reach their offensive ceiling and the team they want to be in 2026. Let’s take a closer look at what that is and what must happen to make that a reality.

1. Elite Quarterback Play

A good part of the reason why Georgia Tech went 8-0 to start the season and win the most games in the Brent Key era was due to Haynes King's quarterback play last season. He was very crucial to the success of the Yellow Jackets and the program taking a step forward. There is a new heir apparent with the addition of Alberto Mendoza coming over from Indiana. He will be Georgia Tech's starter this season, and they will need strong play from him to take another step forward. One thing he does have is leadership and high-level accuracy, which should help him run the offense smoothly. We saw that in the spring with his 12-16, 148 passing yards, and a touchdown performance. He proved he can operate the offense and take chances when necessary. The Yellow Jackets will only be as good as Mendoza can take them.

2. A strong Offensive Line

This one will get overlooked, but the offensive line play will loom large for Georgia Tech. They have made a number of acquisitions and will need stout play upfront to make a difference for them to have success. The Yellow Jackets only return two starters and will need to fill out the three offensive linemen to jell at a high level to make a difference. Jameson Riggs, Kevin Peay Jr, and Joseph Ionata are expected to be the starters alongside the aforementioned two. Can they make enough of an impact in year 1?

3. Strong Running Game

This offense will be predicated on the running game, so it will need to operate at a high level for the Yellow Jackets to enjoy success in 2026. This unit is deep with the addition of Justice Haynes to go along with Malachi Hosley, J.P Powell, Chad Alexander, Trelain Maddox, and Shane Marshall. If the running game is successful, it will only open up more opportunities for others to get going and make plays. You see the defense cater more into the box, which will leave more 1-on-1 opportunities for the wide receivers and even the tight ends. A strong game will allow this offense to pop.

4. Play Action must work

As we mentioned in the last bullet point, a strong running game leads to success in other areas. One of those areas is the play action. With Georgia Tech running a pro-style system and more of the quarterback under center, they will be able to fool defenses more with the play action. However, they must capitalize and make the plays necessary, so it makes a difference. Think about deep shots down the field, early momentum setters, drive starters, and even red zone scores, all those can come off play action if executed properly.

5. Good Playcalling

Part of a good offense is the ability to call plays at a high level. With new offensive coordinator George Godsey coming to the fold, the Yellow Jackets must call good plays that are effective and work. Being able to adapt will be a key factor in good playcalling. For example, if the running game isn’t working against an opponent, then you have to be able to change it up and call the necessary plays that can get the defense on its heels. In addition to the playcalling, the late game management will be key as well. Georgia Tech would lead against a lot of teams, but couldn’t quite close the deal or make the play necessary to put a stamp on the game. For the Yellow Jackets, they need to do more of that, and the only way is to have better play calls where you are not having to punt the football or leave your defense on the field for a long time. Good playcalling will help all facets of this team.