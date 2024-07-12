Who will be the highest-rated players on Georgia Tech's Defense in EA Sports College Football 25?
The time is almost here.
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release next week and it already reached the point of being one of the most hyped sports video games of all time. It has been a decade since the last game and college football fans are excited that the game franchise is officially back.
What has been missing from most of the releases and gameplay reveals has been anything regarding Georgia Tech. The only things that have been confirmed are that the Ramblin' Wreck is in the game and there was a screenshot of a night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. No Georgia Tech players made the top 100 players in the game and the Yellow Jackets offense was not ranked as one of the top 25 offenses in the game. Georgia Tech fans will find out with everyone else the ratings of their favorite players when the game is released next week.
So when the game does release next week, who will be the highest-rated players on Georgia Tech's defense? I previewed who I thought would be the highest-rated offensive players earlier and now I will preview who could be the highest-rated defensive players.
DL Zeek Biggers
Biggers comes into the year as one of the more underrated defensive players in the ACC and if Georgia Tech has a big turnaround on defense, I think Biggers will be leading the charge up front.
The 6-foot-6, 333-pound Biggers stuffed the stat sheet with 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick from his defensive tackle position. Georgia Tech has some talent on the interior of the defensive line, but Biggers is the best of the bunch and I think he will have a really good 2024 season.
DE Romello Height
Height is a former four-star recruit from Dublin, GA and originally enrolled at Auburn. He would end up transferring to USC for the 2022 season but had a season-ending shoulder injury. He had 21 tackles and four sacks last season for the Trojans. He is expected to be an instant contributor to Georgia Tech's defense.
LB Kyle Efford
Kyle Efford could be ready to have a big 2024 season. Efford took over a starting spot in the final seven games last season and finished with 81 tackles, one sack, and an interception. Efford finished as the 7th highest-graded player on the defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), totaling 375 snaps and finishing with a solid 69.2 grade. The way Efford came on down the stretch for Georgia Tech should give fans optimism that this position will be better in 2024.
DB LaMiles Brooks
Brooks has been a leader in the Georgia Tech secondary for the past few seasons and he should be in for a big year in 2024.
Brooks finished with 67 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception last year. His interception against Miami last year was one of the key points in the turnaround of the game. Brooks finished last season with a 53.7 grade on 659 snaps according to PFF. In 2022, Brooks finished as the highest-graded player on Georgia Tech last according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and his coverage grade of 86.8 was good for 21st in the country and fourth in the ACC.
DB Clayton Powell-Lee
Powell-Lee has been on the field since he was a freshman and I think that his third year could be his best. Powell-Lee is one of Georgia Tech's highest-graded returning players on defense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Last season, he finished with a 74.2 grade on defense on 698 snaps and he has only been improving since he got on the field in 2022. He was the second leading tackler on Georgia Tech last season, finishing with 71 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception. In 2022, Powell-Lee finished the year with 46 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. He played well in a win against Virginia Tech, totaling six tackles and an interception in the game and he was named the ACC defensive back of the week after that performance.