Why Jameson Riggs Name Is Buzzing For Georgia Tech This Spring

Jameson Riggs is a player who has patiently waited his turn to get on the football field and has continued to develop. He has been behind guys like Keylan Rutledge, Malachi Carney, Jordan Williams, and more. He even admitted earlier in the spring that he needed that time to grow and develop into the player he is becoming today for the Yellow Jackets.

“Yeah, it's really good. I needed that time, though, for sure. I came in here, and I wasn't ready. I needed to develop mentally, which was a big thing for me and that confidence in playing my game the right way. But it's really good. I'm really enjoying this spring so far, trying to move forward in a leadership position of the group, trying to bring these guys along and really push everybody. I'm just really hoping to do some good things.”

However, Riggs has taken the full mantle and has continued to stand out this spring. It is hard to mention the offensive line without mentioning Riggs' name. He is doing the little things every day, and his intentionality is something catching his peers' eyes. Riggs is also on the leadership council on the team and taking charge, being one of the guys who is showing the younger offensive linemen on the team how to get better and to be able to make a difference.

“One constant, obviously, is (Jameson) Riggs. Dude comes in, works his butt off every day. He's also great on the leadership council, so we talk a lot,” said Ionata.

​​”Anyway, but Jameson Riggs. I'm gonna keep pressing him. I'm gonna keep going at him. But this dude, you talk about purpose-driven days, right? He has something he wants, and he's intentional when he meets. He's intentional when he speaks. He's intentional when he practices, right? Now it's just kind of keeping the level coming,” said offensive line coach Allen Mogridge.

Riggs was even a player that head coach Brent Key mentioned after the first scrimmage as a guy who has caught his eye and is standing out.

“Jameson (Riggs) has done a really nice job playing right tackle, man. I mean, he has got a lot of, you know, really valuable experience playing last year. And now he's playing really good football.”

Riggs is massive at 6’5 and 310 pounds and one of the more athletic offensive linemen you will find. The Yellow Jackets are going to need him to impose his will and be dominant this fall, especially with 11 Power 4 opponents on the schedule. He will have some shoes to fill with Malachi Carney, making the switch from right tackle to right guard. Carney was an all-acc honorable mention. Riggs looks prepared and ready to do so, but the Yellow Jackets can’t have a drop off at the position if they want to take the next step forward. It is never easy, especially at the offensive line position when you have had limited game reps. However, it looks like Riggs is preparing himself the right way and doing everything necessary to be a fixture on the offensive line. The spring game in a week from now will be a good glimpse of what he is able to do, and then again in fall camp before the season begins.

