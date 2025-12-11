The Biggest Questions Head Coach Brent Key Must Answer Heading Into The Offseason

Georgia Tech is in an interesting stage currently. On one hand, they are is getting ready for the offseason and doing evaluations for some vacancies at their offensive coordinator and offensive line positions. On the other hand, they are getting ready for an preparing for the Pop Tarts Bowl in their matchup against BYU. Regardless, this is the new era of college football, and something you have to deal with. Let's take a look at some questions that head coach Brent Key must answer this offseason.

1. Who will be the offensive coordinator?

It is vital that head coach Brent Key hits on the next offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech had a top 20 offense this season under former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and is looking to match or even surpass that in 2026. It starts with who he will bring in next. So far as it has been reported, former Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has interviewed for the offensive coordinator position for the Yellow Jackets and was on campus yesterday. Today the UNLV offensive coordinator Corey Dennis is on campus and also interviewing for the job.

Here is a deeper look at Corey Dennis and some positives he can bring to the Yellow Jackets

Familiarity with Georgia Tech: Corey Dennis graduated from Georgia Tech in 2014 with a degree in business administration. He was a four-year letterwinner at Georgia Tech, where he played 54 games as a wide receiver. It would be a great return home for Dennis and the Yellow Jackets.

A lot of success in his year 1 with UNLV: In his first stint as offensive coordinator with UNLV, he put together a prolific offense and had a good season. He produced a 3,000-yard passer in Anthony Clandrea and a near 1,000-yard rusher in Jai’Den Thomas. He has a good feel for the game and has had a lot of success as a main play caller.

Our own Jackson Caudell talked about what Kelly can bring to the table.

“Kelly was a fantastic offensive coordinator for Ohio State last season, helping lead the Buckeyes to the national championship and calling plays for the most talented offense in the country. After spending only one season in Columbus, Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was fired after a 2-9 start to the season.”

“Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech wants to have a physical identity by running the football and having a strong offensive line. Kelly is one of the best run game architects in the entire sport and is still a very good play caller at the collegiate level. Yes, Georgia Tech does not have the level of talent that Ohio State does, but Kelly is still a creative mind and brings plenty of head coaching experience from both levels, which is a plus.”

Coach Key has come out and said that he is going to be patient in the process and continue to evaluate who will be the next offensive coordinator for him. The offensive coordinator will be crucial to the success of the Yellow Jackets.

2. Will the defense improve in 2025?

Georgia Tech defense was a staple for the team early in the season and even helped carry them to wins. You can go back to the game against Colorado when the offense had three consecutive turnovers, and the defense only allowed seven points off them and kept the Yellow Jackets in the game. In the big win at home versus Clemson the defense forced two turnovers against Cade Klubnik and really came up big to help the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset and a defining win of the season. In the final game in the regular season against rival Georgia, the defense was superb and held a red-hot Georgia to just 16 points. Georgia QB Gunner Stockton had just 70 passing yards the entire game. The Yellow Jackets defense clamped down and made it tough. That is the good part of the defense, and several instances where they showed they can play at a high level.





Unfortunately, that was not the story the majority of the season for the Yellow Jackets. The defense struggled against a one win Boston College and gave up 537 yards of total offense including 362 passing yards. The Eagles also had two wide receivers finish with 100 yards receiving in the game. The Yellow Jackets also struggled in the game against Pittsburgh and gave up a 201 rushing yards to true freshman Ja’Kyrian Turner. Georgia Tech finished the season with the No.90 total defense giving up an average of 397 yards per game, the No.92 rushing defense that gave up 169.7 rushing yards per game, and the No. 72 scoring defense gving up 25 points per game. The defense wasn’t good enough and didn’t step up at critical junctures of the season. For Georgia Tech to get to where they want to be, it has to improve.

3. How will Coach Key Attack the Transfer Portal?

This past offseason the Yellow Jackets were active in the transfer portal and landed major targets who came into the program and played at a high level. Georgia Tech landed 24 portal players. Some of the players they hit on were Akelo Stone, Jy Gilmore, Malachi Carney, Cayman Spaulding, J.T. Byrne, Eric Rivers, and Malachi Hosley. All played vital roles for the Yellow Jackets and contributed at a high level. An honorable mention here is Brayden Manley, who started to turn it on towards the end of the season. It took him some time to get acclimated and play at a high level. For the most part, Georgia Tech hit on its portal acquisitions and will need to do the same in 2025. Some key places he will look will surely be the defensive line and getting players he can plug and play. Secondary will probably be another area for depth. Offensive line will be a position he adds with the departure of Keylan Rutledge, Joe Fusile, and now Peyton Joseph (entered transfer portal). They will have to replenish with more bodies as they did a year ago. The portal will be a big place to watch to see who is coming in and who is leaving out of the program. Coach Key will have to attack the portal as he did a year ago to have some of the same success he had in 2025.

