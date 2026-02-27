Will Ahmari Harvey Raise His Draft Stock at the NFL Combine On Friday?

Georgia Tech's top cover cornerback, Ahmari Harvey, is in action on Friday as he prepares and participates in the NFL combine in Indianapolis. He will do a combination of the bench press and on-field workouts. So far this offseason, Harvey has continued to turn heads, impressing people at the Senior Bowl, and has a chance to double down on that Friday.

Harvey finished his final season on the Flats with 26 tackles, but a career-high seven passes defensed despite missing three games. When he came back from injury after a month, Harvey was able to step in and produce at a high level. His numbers via analytics are also impressive, and his physicality tackling ball carriers was very impressive. Here is another look at how good his numbers were.

“When you take a deeper look at his numbers via Pro Football Focus (PFF), Harvey finished with a 71.9 defensive grade, 74.7 tackling grade, and a 75.7 coverage grade. Harvey also added 12 defensive stops and didn’t have a touchdown scored on him this past season. He recorded his best game against Virginia Tech, allowing just one catch and finishing with a season-high 80.3 defensive grade and an 81.9 coverage grade. An area he really improved in was his tackling this season, and he set a career-high grade in that area via PFF. His defensive grade was the second-highest of his career, and he nearly matched his coverage grade this season, only being 0.2 points off.”

His game on the next level translates as a physical cornerback who can be excellent against the run, make consistent stops, and also play stellar coverage on an island. His seven passes defensed exude that. It doesn’t matter if he plays man-to-man, zone, or disguises coverage. Harvey could be a contributor at the next level, even early in his career, with the right coaching and scheme.

Here is a little bit more of why he is a hidden gem in this draft when I wrote about him.

“Harvey can be one who can be good at the next level and truly help a team. He is smart, studies the game, has great anticipatory skill, and can be a ballhawk. When the cornerbacks go through the individual drills, he can dominate the 1-on-1s and cornerback drills, which could raise his stock tremendously. With his 6’0 and 195-pound frame, he can guard smaller, shiftier wide receivers and also big, long 6’5 and up wideouts. He is the perfect size and stature to do both. Out of all the Yellow Jackets players, he has the most to gain and could see his name called earlier rather than later in the NFL Draft with a great combine performance. He is well-positioned to do so, and certainly more than capable.”

Don’t be shocked if you see a strong performance on Friday.