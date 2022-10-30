Zach Pyron Talks About His First Game As a College Quarterback

With starting quarterback Jeff Sims sidelined and available for emergency situations only, it was going to be up to either backup Zach Gibson, who played the majority of the game against Virginia, or true freshmen Zach Pyron, who had never played in a collegiate game before, taking snaps for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday against Florida State.

Georgia Tech's Zach Pyron had some solid moments in his first collegiate action on Saturday Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After Gibson started the game and led the first two drives, Pyron came into the game and would remain there. After a tough first half, Pyron was able to lead a touchdown drive on the opening drive of the second half for the Yellow Jackets and then a rushing touchdown at the end of the game.

Pyron talked about his first action as a quarterback for the Yellow Jackets after the game on Saturday:

"So I mean, I woke up this morning, I woke up pretty early and I was kind of emotional then, knowing that I was about to play in my first college game, something that I had worked for my entire life. Like Coach (Chip) Long said today in the pregame, that you wake up on Saturday's when you are little and you turn on College Gameday and these are the kinds of games that you are watching and you get excited for. You know, I was pretty emotional, but Jeff (Sims), Coach (Chris) Weinke and Coach Long they all did a good job of being like, go in there and breath, relax, it is just another game, it is something that I have been playing my whole life. It is still a 100 yard field, 53 wide, just different players."

'It felt good, getting in there and getting hit felt good so it calmed down really quick and the rest of the guys around me and putting my trust in the Lord and that he has a path for everything and it felt really good."

Pyron also spoke about the importance of the touchdown on the final play, despite the score not affecting the outcome and the final words he shared with Coach Key before walking off the field:

"It was not the outcome that we wanted, no matter what the score was, we are never going to give up, we are going to keep pushing. That is something, the last play of the game that is... I mean this is... everybody that is matters no matter what, the score is 0-0, no matter what the score is, no matter what the time is and you know, we all wanted to do, we just wanted. So that is one thing, just not giving up and feeling sorry for myself. Coach Key gave me a hug and said that he was proud of me but said that we gotta keep working and said that this was not the result that we wanted and it does not matter what the performance was so we gotta... we gotta go in tomorrow and put the work in and build off of it because I hate losing and he hates losing and everybody hates losing. We want to change it so we have to get to work."

If Sims is still out for next Saturday's game against Virginia Tech, Pyron is likely to get the start and hopefully he can build off the things that he did in his first college game yesterday.

