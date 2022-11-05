Zach Pyron To Start at Quarterback for Georgia Tech against Virginia Tech
It was speculated that Jeff Sims would be able to make his return this week for Georgia Tech, but that is not the case. Sims will once again be the emergency quarterback for the Yellow Jackets today and it will be true freshmen Zach Pyron getting the start for Georgia Tech today against Virginia Tech.
Pyron got his first college action last week against Florida State and he played well considering it was his first time playing, especially given the opponent. Pyron went 18-28 for 198 yards and had two total touchdowns.
This won't be as intimidating of an opponent as they faced last week, but making your first career start on the road at Lane Stadium is not easy, no matter how good Virginia Tech is. The Hokies are sure to have a good crowd today and Pyron will have to have poise, which he showed last week.
Virginia Tech's pass defense has been suspect this year and there should be some opportunities for Pyron to make plays.
