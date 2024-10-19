Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame: Three Notre Dame Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
A tough stretch of the schedule starts on Saturday for Georgia Tech, as three of the next five opponents for the Yellow Jackets are ranked. This is going to be the 38th meeting all-time between the two programs and the Fighting Irish hold a big lead series lead over Georgia Tech 30-6. This matchup is going to of course be impacted by injuries on both sides.
Georgia Tech is going to be without starting quarterback Haynes King in this game and Zach Pyron is going to get the start. Pyron is not unfamiliar with having to start, but he has not started a game since the 2022 season. He is talented enough to get the job done though vs the talented Notre Dame defense.
The Fighting Irish enters on a four-game win streak, defeating two ACC members in that time, Louisville and Stanford. They are trying to keep their college football playoff hopes alive and need a win today.
Lets look at some defensive players to watch.
Howard Cross III DT & Rylie Mills
You can count on there being an emphasis on controlling the line of scrimmage versus the Yellow Jackets, so keep in mind the pre-season top 10 interior linemen, Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills. Though the two haven't met expectations, it starts in the middle, they will have to have success versus a Yellow Jackets rushing attack that has success running the ball in between the tackles. The two combine for 33 tackles and 2 sacks.
Xavier Watts S
Last year's Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, which is given to the best defensive football player annually, has had another superb season heading into a highly anticipated matchup in Atlanta. Watts is fourth on the team in tackles with 22 and secondary leading 4 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. Watts is a playmaker plain and simple, he's the type of safety to make a tight window tighter with his speed and instincts.
