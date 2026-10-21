Important Quotes From Georgia Tech EDGE Amontrae Bradford Ahead of Saturday's Game

Amontrae Bradford has been a veteran on the roster for quite some time, and this year, when his role decreased, he didn’t complain. Bradford continued to work and put his head down. With so many injuries to the edge rusher position, it has increased his role within the team, and they have leaned on him more.

Bradford is taking full advantage and was a part of the resurgence by the defense on Saturday in the second half. Bradford talked about his increasing role, Boston College, and more when he met with the media on Thursday.

On having a positive mindset despite the struggles

“I feel like I'm a very positive guy. I always pick up each other's head when they're down and I never like let any negative negativeness slide. Stay positive and just tell them we got this, man. Like, trust in the coach and believe in the coach, and the linebacker got the quarterback, got it. Offense got it. Just believe in offense. We're going to they're going to go score. We're going to get it back. We're going to get the ball back to them. They're going to go score again. We're going to win,” said Bradford.

More turnovers are coming

“I definitely feel like those turnovers are coming, and I feel like with us just keep doing what we're doing and keep putting more pressure on the quarterback each week and getting better and better. I feel like those pressures and sacks and all that are definitely going to come,” said Bradford.

On the Boston College Offensive Line

“I feel like they're a good offensive line, and I feel like with the scheme we're going to do and how they run, I feel like it's going to be a good matchup. They're a pretty good offensive line. They're pretty physical and bigger. They're bigger offensive tackles. Yeah, I feel like it's pretty good. They're pretty good offensive line,” said Bradford.

On his expanding role

“I feel like I was ready for it. I feel like you know it's just more reps, more everything. So, I feel like that role was expected to come, and I was ready for it. I just had to push the freshmen and tell them, "All right, now that their role is gone and mine has stepped up, you know, fill the next role so they can step up also,” said Bradford.