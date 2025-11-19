Jackets stave off Georgia Southern's Late Run To Remain Perfect At Home
A late turnover by Georgia Southern allows Georgia Tech to squeak by for a narrow victory at home, 68-66, keeping their four-game home winning streak alive.
Still plagued with a turnover problem, the Yellow Jackets had a turtle-like start, finding themselves only accounting for eight points six minutes in the contest, largely in part due to three early turnovers and missed layups. Senior transfer Kam Craft found himself headed to the bench just four minutes into the game after a torrid shooting start to the game. Taking his place, Akai Fleming entered, providing an instant spark for the Jackets, accounting for 9 points, a rebound, and 1 assist in his opening seven minutes of action.
Piling up six first-half turnovers, the Jackets still found themselves down 11 points, 10 minutes into the first half. Though after the TV timeout, Georgia Tech began to show signs of life, going on a 13-0 run to tie the game 25- 25 after Mohamed Sylla made a free throw. The game-altering run stemmed from the Yellow Jackets asserting their dominance on the offensive glass. Kowacie Reeves recorded the team's first offensive rebound at the 8:30 minute mark. Regaining the momentum, Georgia Tech went into halftime with a one-point lead over the South Georgia Eagles, 37-36.
Craft, who sat for the majority of the first half, started the beginning of the second half and also scored the first points of the half on a layup, assisted by Baye Ndongo. Craft finished the game with 4 points. A surprise to see the junior guard struggle after the stellar 17-point performance he displayed on the road in Athens, where he shot his season-best 60 percent from the floor.
Keeping their interior dominance at the focal point, the Yellow Jackets wore down and had their way with Georgia Southern in the paint, forcing them into foul trouble. It was a complete contrast for the front-court production. In the first half, they accounted for a total of 12 points; they doubled that number in the second half, accounting for 20 points with seven minutes remaining in the contest.
Pre-season second team All-ACC selection, Ndongo led all scorers with 20 points on a double-double night with 10 rebounds. Rated as one of the top freshmen in the nation, Sylla finished with his fourth double-double outing of the season, 12 points and 11 rebounds. He would finish with a perfect shooting performance (4-4) while making his first three-pointer of his collegiate career.
Local star and fellow freshman Fleming continues to earn more and more consistent minutes from Coach Stoudamire and may even find his way into the starting lineup if he continues to make consistent winning basketball plays. Coming in and making plays on both ends of the court has not gone unnoticed by the fans or his teammates. Fleming finished tonight in double figures for the third time this season with 10 points; however, it could have been a lot more. Numerous shots of his rimmed out. Seeing how his role evolves as the season progresses will be something to keep an eye on, given his performances playing a significant part in the Jackets' early-season success.
Though the Georgia Southern Eagles came up short in Tuesday night's loss in Midtown, they put everyone on notice that their 3-1 start is no fluke and they will be serious contenders in a competitive Sun Belt Conference. Despite facing foul trouble with five players holding three fouls or more, they forced Georgia Tech to play to the wire, largely in part to their shooting prowess. Shooting 32 percent from deep in an unfamiliar place is exceptional, especially when you lack the size to win in the post.