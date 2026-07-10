Latest 2026 MLB Mock Draft Shows Georgia Tech Could Be On the Verge of History

The 2026 MLB Draft commences tomorrow afternoon, and Georgia Tech is going to be one of the most prominent schools mentioned over the next couple of days.

After having one of the most talented rosters in program history, the Yellow Jackets should have several prospects taken over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Georgia Tech could have up to three players taken in the first round, but they could also join a unique club.

Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress are expected to be two of the top players taken in this year's draft and the Yellow Jackets have never had a pair of teammates selected in the top ten of the same draft, let alone the top five. That could change tomorrow.

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May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) fields the ball during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final mock draft from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has the Minnesota Twins selecting Lackey with the No. 3 and the Pittsburgh Pirates taking Burress with the No. 5 overall pick.

McDaniel also noted that the Atlanta Braves would like to select Burress at No. 9 overall and that seems to be the floor for where he will be selected:

"I think the Braves want Burress, and it's now looking as if he won't get here, but this would be his floor if he did. Otherwise, I'm hearing Bell and Derek Curiel as the main targets. Hacopian and Lebron could be a fit here, but Lombard's swing-and-miss means he likely isn't a fit."

That would be quite the story if Burress were able to stay in Atlanta to continue the next part of his career.

Here is the list of college teammates that have been drafted in the Top 10 of the same draft:

1976: Floyd Bannister (1st) and Ken Landreaux (6th), Arizona State

1978: Bob Horner (1st) and Hubie Brooks (3rd), Arizona State

1988: Monty Fariss (6th) and Robin Ventura (10th), Oklahoma State

1996: Kris Benson (1st) and Billy Koch (4th), Clemson

1999: Eric Munson (3rd) and Barry Zito (9th), Southern California

2004: Philip Humber (3rd), Jeff Niemann (4th), and Wade Townsend (8th), Rice

2007: David Price (1st) and Casey Weathers (8th), Vanderbilt

2011: Gerrit Cole (1st) and Trevor Bauer (3rd), UCLA

2015: Dansby Swanson (1st) and Carson Fulmer (8th), Vanderbilt

2017: Pavin Smith (7th) and Adam Haseley (8th), Virginia

2021: Jack Leiter (2nd) and Kumar Rocker (10th), Vanderbilt

2023: Paul Skenes (1st) and Dylan Crews (2nd), LSU

2024: Chase Burns (2), Nick Kurtz (4) and Seaver King (10), Wake Forest

Georgia Tech could have up to three first rounders, with 2B Jarren Advincula being projected to go somewhere in the second round. He has the talent if a team wanted to ensure that it got him.

This was one of the most talented teams in program history and while the season did not end how they had hoped, this weekend will still be a great achievement for this groupu.