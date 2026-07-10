Latest 2026 MLB Mock Draft Shows Georgia Tech Could Be On the Verge of History
The 2026 MLB Draft commences tomorrow afternoon, and Georgia Tech is going to be one of the most prominent schools mentioned over the next couple of days.
After having one of the most talented rosters in program history, the Yellow Jackets should have several prospects taken over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Georgia Tech could have up to three players taken in the first round, but they could also join a unique club.
Vahn Lackey and Drew Burress are expected to be two of the top players taken in this year's draft and the Yellow Jackets have never had a pair of teammates selected in the top ten of the same draft, let alone the top five. That could change tomorrow.
Latest mock draft
The final mock draft from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has the Minnesota Twins selecting Lackey with the No. 3 and the Pittsburgh Pirates taking Burress with the No. 5 overall pick.
McDaniel also noted that the Atlanta Braves would like to select Burress at No. 9 overall and that seems to be the floor for where he will be selected:
"I think the Braves want Burress, and it's now looking as if he won't get here, but this would be his floor if he did. Otherwise, I'm hearing Bell and Derek Curiel as the main targets. Hacopian and Lebron could be a fit here, but Lombard's swing-and-miss means he likely isn't a fit."
That would be quite the story if Burress were able to stay in Atlanta to continue the next part of his career.
Here is the list of college teammates that have been drafted in the Top 10 of the same draft:
1976: Floyd Bannister (1st) and Ken Landreaux (6th), Arizona State
1978: Bob Horner (1st) and Hubie Brooks (3rd), Arizona State
1988: Monty Fariss (6th) and Robin Ventura (10th), Oklahoma State
1996: Kris Benson (1st) and Billy Koch (4th), Clemson
1999: Eric Munson (3rd) and Barry Zito (9th), Southern California
2004: Philip Humber (3rd), Jeff Niemann (4th), and Wade Townsend (8th), Rice
2007: David Price (1st) and Casey Weathers (8th), Vanderbilt
2011: Gerrit Cole (1st) and Trevor Bauer (3rd), UCLA
2015: Dansby Swanson (1st) and Carson Fulmer (8th), Vanderbilt
2017: Pavin Smith (7th) and Adam Haseley (8th), Virginia
2021: Jack Leiter (2nd) and Kumar Rocker (10th), Vanderbilt
2023: Paul Skenes (1st) and Dylan Crews (2nd), LSU
2024: Chase Burns (2), Nick Kurtz (4) and Seaver King (10), Wake Forest
Georgia Tech could have up to three first rounders, with 2B Jarren Advincula being projected to go somewhere in the second round. He has the talent if a team wanted to ensure that it got him.
This was one of the most talented teams in program history and while the season did not end how they had hoped, this weekend will still be a great achievement for this groupu.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell