Report: Georgia Tech Adds Virginia Transfer Pitcher Jayden Stroman

Georgia Tech Baseball continues to get good news surrounding its roster for the 2027 season.

While the Yellow Jackets are likely going to be losing some major contributors this weekend due to the MLB Draft, they have retained an important roster piece and added a newcomer in the last day. According to Alex Farrer with JacketsOnline, Georgia Tech is set to add former Virginia Cavaliers pitcher Jayden Stroman to the roster. Stroman, who is the brother of longtime MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman, pitched one season at UVA before deciding to enter the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets are going to be getting a talented player from one of the other major baseball programs in the ACC.

Sources have confirmed to me for @jacketsonline that talented transfer right-handed pitcher Jayden Stroman has joined the Georgia Tech program this week.



Stroman, who possesses velocity in the mid to high 90s, spent his freshman season at Virginia, before entering the portal. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) July 10, 2026

What are the Yellow Jackets getting in Stroman?

Georgia Tech has needed to improve its pitching staff, though the Yellow Jackets did lead the ACC in ERA in conference play, and Stroman is a nice upside bet. He was inconsistent during his one year in Charlottesville, but he has the kind of talent that coaching staffs are going to bet on and if he hits, he could be a nice arm out of the bullpen, or even a weekend start on The Flats next season.

Ranked as the No. 58 overall high school prospect by Perfect Game, Stroman appeared in 16 games this past season for the Cavaliers, who ended up earning the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

16 of Stroman's appearances were six starts, and Stroman compiled a 6.35 ERA, with 26 strikeouts and 18 walks. He held a K% (strikeout percentage) of 23.6% this season and a BB% (walk percentage) of 16.4%. The K% is solid, but could be raised, while he is going to need to work on lowering his BB% with Georgia Tech. Stroman also finished with a 5.83 FIP, a 6.24 XFIP, and a 1.72 WHIP.

With the MLB Draft this weekend, Georgia Tech could be losing valuable pieces to their rotation. Mason Patel, Caden Spivey, Brett Barfield, and Kayden Campbell are out of eligibility, while Tate McKee, Dylan Loy, Porter Buursema, Justin Shadek, Carson Ballard, and Caden Gaudette are all eligible to be drafted. Will all of them stay if they are drafted or return to Georgia Tech? The deadline for players with eligibility to sign with their respective teams is Jule 27th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia Tech got a big boost yesterday when 1B Kent Schmidt announced his return.

So far in the transfer portal, Georgia Tech has UMBC pitcher Brady Fox, Iowa pitcher Tyler Guerin, South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther, and now Stroman.

Stroman needs to be developed, but he has plenty of talent to work with.