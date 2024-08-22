Bleav Georgia Tech: Complete Georgia Tech vs Florida State Preview + Predictions
The game between Georgia Tech and Florida State is now two days away. The defending ACC Champions are hoping to make a statement and show they are still the team to beat in the conference this season while Georgia Tech looks to play spoiler and show the trajectory of the program is continuing to go up. While Florida State opened as a nearly two-touchdown favorite in this game, the spread has continued to go down and it could even get under double-digits by the time that the game kicks off.
On this week's episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson welcomed on a special guest to help them preview the game and give them a better sense of the opposing team. Austin Veazey from Nole Gameday.com at SI joined the show and broke down things from an FSU perspective: What are the expectations for DJU this year at Florida State and how much of a concern is the passing game? Is the running back room the best in the ACC? How much of a problem is the wide receiver group? The offensive line and defensive lines for Florida State are amongst the best in the ACC and everyone on the show agreed that is where the game is going to be decided.
After breaking down Florida State, RJ and Jackson talk about things from a Georgia Tech perspective. They discuss the kind of game Haynes King needs to have, why Jamal Haynes might be the most important player on the field, how Georgia Tech's talented receiver group matches up against the FSU secondary, and of course, how each front seven matched up against each other. They then give their keys to the game and predict who is going to win.
