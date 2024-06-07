Bleav Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech Football Recruiting Update Ahead Of Big Month Of Official Visits
The month of June is going to be a big one around college football and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have added three commitments to their 2025 class in the last week and more might be on the way in the coming weeks.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, recruiting expert Najeh Wilkins joins the show and talks about the recent commitments that joined the Yellow Jackets class, as well as talking about the standouts from the recent 7-on-7 camps in Atlanta. Najeh and Jackson also breakdown five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty dropping his top five and including the Yellow Jackets among them. Can Georgia Tech find a way to land the talented offensive tackle?
Georgia Tech is also set to have a big group of official visitors this weekend, with quarterback commit Grady Adamson among the group that will be in Atlanta this weekend. Jackson and Najeh discuss how Adamson fits in with a talented quarterback room and how that room looks for future seasons.
