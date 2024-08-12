Bleav Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech Lands Five Star OT Josh Petty + Fall Camp Wraps up With Another Scrimmage
Brent Key has Georgia Tech scorching hot on the recruiting trail and that was evidenced today by the Yellow Jackets landing five star offensive lineman Josh Petty. Georgia Tech had been trending towards landing Petty over the past couple of weeks, but it was made official today. It is the biggest win in the modern recruiting era for Georgia Tech and gives them a lot of momentum on the trail going forward.
This is a massive win for Georgia Tech. Key has had this program recruiting better since he took over as the head coach, but this kind of win is on another level. The Yellow Jackets have not been able to land this caliber of player and this could be a signal that some things are changing on The Flats. This program has a lot of momentum right now after a successful first season under Brent Key and they continue to trend upward.
According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and he going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away next year for the Yellow Jackets.
On the latest episode of Bleav in Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson discuss everything about Petty's commitment and what it means for the Yellow Jackets going forward. They also break down the latest news and notes from the second scrimmage as Georgia Tech wrapped up fall camp over the weekend and are now into preparing for Florida State.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!