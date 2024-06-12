Bleav Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech Rises Into The Top 25 Of The Recruiting Rankings After Big Weekend
What a weekend it was for Brent Key and his Georgia Tech program.
June is always a big month for recruiting and Georgia Tech had a tremendous day yesterday, earning six commitments and now vaulting into the top 25 of the recruiting rankings on 247Sports. After hovering around No. 50, the Yellow Jackets now rank 25th in the country and 6th in the ACC. Clemson, Syracuse, Stanford, Wake Forest, and Duke are the schools that are ahead of Georgia Tech, but Georgia Tech's average recruit rank of 87.35 is higher than everyone ahead of them in the ACC rankings except for Clemson. It was a tremendous job by Key and his staff and they have a chance to continue to move up.
Georgia Tech was able to land three-star ATH Jamauri Brice, three-star safety Fenix Felton, three-star tight end Connor Roush, three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay, four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, and three-star wide receiver Sam Turner. All of these players were nice gets for Georgia Tech and help set the foundation for the class.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, Jackson and RJ discuss the big weekend by the Yellow Jackets and discuss each commitment. They also talk about Drew Burress winning more awards and a lookahead to the big October matchup between Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.
