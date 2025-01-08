Bleav Georgia Tech: Transfer Portal Updates and Basketball Talk For the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has been active in the transfer portal for the better part of the past month and added some potential impact players to the roster. On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down the latest additions to the program since the loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl, Women's basketball continues their best start in program history, and Men's basketball had an ugly loss to Syracuse on Tuesday night.
Georgia Tech's Women's Basketball improved to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC action with its decisive win over the Orange. The Jackets trailed early but responded easily to keep their record unblemished. Freshman Dani Carnegie led the charge against Syracuse, dropping a career-high 28 points, while adding seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Carnegie connected on six three-pointers for a personal best as the freshman logged her fifth game this season with 20 or more points.
Tech is one of five teams remaining undefeated across the country and all five programs rank in the top 15 nationally. The Jackets have opened the ACC slate going 3-0 for the first time since 2010-11.
Tech is led offensively on the season by Carnegie (16.0 points per game), Kara Dunn (14.7 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (12.1 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams in the ACC to have at least two players ranked in the top 20 in scoring. Carnegie and Dunn come in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in the league.
The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 21 NC State and No. 24 California.
The Yellow Jackets conclude this five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 9, welcoming Virginia Tech to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 pm on ACC Network Extra.
