Bleav Georgia Tech: Which New Transfers Will Make the Biggest Impact for Georgia Tech in 2024?
Georgia Tech had one of the ACC's best offenses last season and they are returning a majority of their starters from that unit. Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, Eric Singleton Jr, and four starters from their offensive line are all returning. Most of the offseason was spent trying to improve a defense that ranked 120th in total defense last season. The Yellow Jackets did not need a lot of transfers on the offensive side of the football, but that did not stop them from bringing in a few potential impact players.
Once the season ended, it did not take a genius to see that Georgia Tech would probably need to bring in a transfer guard to replace right guard Connor Scaglione and one or two tight ends to replace the departing Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson. Georgia Tech did just that, landing MTSU guard Keylan Rutledge, Mississippi State tight end Ryland Goede, and Yale tight Jackson Hawes in the transfer portal.
The defensive line saw former USC/Auburn defensive end Romello Height, Miami/Georgia State defensive lineman Thomas Gore, and Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg are all set to contribute this season and I think they all will. At the linebacker spot, Georgia Tech brought in UGA transfer E.J Lightsey and Louisville's Jackson Hamilton. In the secondary, Warren Burrell (Tennessee), Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island), Zachary Tobe (Illinois), and Jayden Davis (Cincinnati) are coming in to bolster the unit.
Which one will make the biggest impact? On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson debate which transfer is going to make the biggest impact on the offense and defense next season.
