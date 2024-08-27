Bleav Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Land Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
Georgia Tech stayed hot on the recruiting trail today by landing four-star defensive tackle and former Georgia commit Christian Garrett, who plays at Prince Avenue Christian High School in Georgia. Garrett joins five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty as recent blue-chip prospects to decide to play for Georgia Tech. This is coming off of Georgia Tech's huge upset win over Florida State, which continues to show the momentum of this program under Brent Key.
Garrett committed to Georgia in early June but decided to re-open his recruitment in early August, with Georgia Tech being an early favorite to land his commitment. Garrett ended up in the Yellow Jackets class and it is shaping up to be one of the Yellow Jackets best ever recruiting classes.
On a new episode of the Bleav in Georgia Tech Podcast, RJ and Jackson discuss Garrett committing to Georgia Tech and what it means for recruiting going forward, plus they give their final thoughts on the win over Florida State.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
Here is some more info on Garrett from Georgia Tech On SI recruiting analyst Najeh Wilkins:
"Garrett has continued to improve each year he has been a for the Wolverines program. He finished his sophomore season with 56 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, five sacks, and three tackles for loss.
He improved those numbers in his junior season finishing with 86 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, nine tackles for loss, and five sacks, per MaxPreps. He is a two-time state champion for the Prince Avenue Wolverines, one of the best teams in the state. On the Wolverines' run to the state championship, Garrett had a monster game in the semifinals against Bryan County. In that game, he had 10 tackles (season-high) and two tackles for a loss (tied season-high).
An exciting thing about Garrett is that he played his best football late in the season. I already mentioned his dominant game against Bryan County but he was also causing havoc and after the quarterback. In three of the final five games of the season, Garrett had a sack and recorded five tackles or more in each game during the postseason.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No.138 player nationally, No.17 defensive lineman, and No. 17 player in the state of Georgia.
Garrett is a can’t miss prospect who is a force in the running game adept at clogging up running lanes and making life tough for opposing ball carriers. He is also great at creating pressure in the interior and making the pocket uncomfortable for quarterbacks."
Georgia Tech has its home opener this Saturday against Georgia State. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.