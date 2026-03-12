LIVE Updates - No. 4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 11 Clemson Baseball Game One Score

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. LF Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

Last game, vs. West Georgia on March 10, junior Vahn Lackey made GT history by becoming the first player in recorded history to play eight different defensive positions in a single game, every position but pitcher. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, finishing a single shy of the cycle and leads the team in RBI (28), slugging percentage (.933), home runs (7 – tied with Ryan Zuckerman) and stolen bases (7-for-7).

This weekend will renew a rivalry with one of Tech’s most common opponents. This weekend’s series will be the 247th, 248th and 249th all-time meetings between GT and Clemson. The Tigers lead the series 124-119-3 and are 56-25-1 against the Yellow Jackets in Clemson.



Georgia Tech has scored 228 runs through its first 17 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).