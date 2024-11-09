RECAP: Freshman Dani Carnegie Leads Georgia Tech Past Georgia State 67-47
For the twentieth consecutive year, Georgia Tech has squared off against city rivals, the Georgia State Panthers, claiming another victory Friday night, 67-47 extending the season win total to 2-0.
The starters for Georgia Tech were, Adriana Termis, Zoesha Smith, Ines Noguero, Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan.
Winning in every category except for free throws and total turnovers, Tech was very much in control of the contest from start to finish, jumping out to a stiff 10-0 run. Expecting the zone look from the Panthers, Tech began to stretch Georgia State's defense by knocking down shots from range from the corners, via Ines Noguero and Kara Dunn. Encouraging signs and short-term memory from Dunn bouncing back quickly after her 2-point night against Winthrop. Effecting the game in a multitude of ways, she also recorded her first career double-double with 13 rebounds to pair with her team's second-best 11-point outing on (4-11) shooting night. Freshman, Dani Carnegie led the way for the Jackets for the second consecutive night with 14 points on (5-11) FG, though she struggled shooting the ball from range, Carnegie still was impactful with 3 assists along with the swiping two steals in the victory. However, she wasn't the only freshman to dazzle in Friday night's victory.
Chazadi Wright made her presence felt as well showing off her quickness and shooting prowess. What was most impressive, however, was her ability to find her teammates in their sweet spots. Wright added 4 assists, highlighting her playmaking skills. Fellow freshman, Gabbie Grooms and Tianna Thompson also saw minutes Friday night as well. The two collectively played 11 minutes.
Team defense was the determining factor for Friday night's win, stifling the Panther's offense to a team 25.8 shooting percentage, while also holding their leading scorer, Crystal Henderson to 4 points (2-11). Senior guard Mikyla Tolivert was the only Panther in double figures with 11 points (3-10) 2 assists, 2 steals, and 4 rebounds. Despite Tolivert's shooting struggles, she was able to get the job done the old-fashioned way, drawing fouls and making them all count at the free-throw line (5-5).
The Yellow Jackets defense became most evident in the second quarter of the contest only allowing 6 total points scored by the Panthers. This defensive prowess allowed them to head into halftime with a commanding 36-16 lead. Due to Tech's shooting woes, the scoring became more balanced in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by three points in the final two quarters. Regardless of the back-and-forth action, the lead was too insurmountable, and Tech held on to win comfortably by 20 points.
