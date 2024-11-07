ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week 11 Game
Week 10 saw a lot of clarity come to the ACC Championship Race. Miami continued to win, as did SMU, and both the Hurricanes and the Mustangs control their own destiny to get to the ACC Championship. What does week 11 bring?
SMU is off this week, but Miami has a potential trap game at Georgia Tech. That result could depend on whether or not Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King is back on Saturday or not. If the Hurricanes get the win on the road, they are one step closer to reaching the ACC Championship.
While there might not be a huge game between ranked teams, there are a lot of results that are going to be important as to whether a team can make a bowl game or not.
Note: I will have a full preview for Georgia Tech vs Miami later this week and won't pick the game here.
So who will be the winners this week in the ACC?
Friday, Nov. 8th
1. Cal (-7) at Wake Forest, 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Both teams enter this game 4-4 and a win would go a long way to getting to a bowl game, which would be a nice accomplishment for either team this season. Cal is the better team on paper, but are they trustworthy enough to cover a touchdown spread going across the country on a Friday night? I don't think so, even though the Golden Bears will win.
Final Score: Cal 30, Wake 27
Saturday, Nov. 9th
2. Syracuse at Boston College (-2), 12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network
Syracuse is coming off of a big comeback win at home vs Virginia Tech that clinched bowl eligibility and now they have to go on the road to face Boston College. While the Orange are out of the ACC title race, they can still have one of their better seasons if they keep winning. Boston College is trying to make a bowl game in the first year under Bill O'Brien and after a bye week, they might be ready to surprise Syraucse. I think the Eagles ground game gets it done in this game and they win a tight one.
Final Score: Boston College 34, Syracuse 31
3. Clemson (-6.5) at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
This one looked like a huge game a week ago, but both teams took a loss and it took a little bit of the flash off of this one. Clemson lost to Louisville at home last week and Virginia Tech blew a 21-3 lead vs Syracuse. The Hokies were without quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten last week and it seems like they might be good to go this week against a Tigers defense that had a hard time slowing down the run last week. If they play. I actually think Virginia Tech gets the upset win at Blacksburg.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Clemson 21
4. Duke at NC State (-3), 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Duke was leading Miami by 11 points in the third quarter last Saturday and let it slip away. The week before, they forced six turnovers, but could not find a way to beat SMU. Do they have enough in the tank to go on the road to face their rival and win? NC State freshman quarterback CJ Bailey looked the best he has all year against Stanford last week, but this is a better defense that is going to test him. I like the way NC State has bounced back from a rough early season start and I think they get bowl eligible on Saturday.
Final Score: NC State 24, Duke 23
5. Florida State at Notre Dame (-26.5), 7:30, p.m. ET, NBC)
If Notre Dame takes this game seriously and shows up, it won't be close. Simple as that.
Final Score: Notre Dame 38, FSU 7
6. Virginia at Pittsburgh (-7.5),8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
After getting blown out by SMU on the road last week, can the Panthers stay alive in the ACC race by beating Virginia at home and reaching 8-1? The Cavaliers had a bye week last week to get over their loss to North Carolina and if they want to reach a bowl game, they almost have to win this game. I just don't think they will and I think Pitt rebounds at home.
Final Score: Pitt 31, UVA 17
