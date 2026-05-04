Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where is Georgia Tech With Two Weeks to go?

Georgia Tech might not have played in an ACC series this weekend, but they are still on top of the conference with just two conference series remaining.

The Yellow Jackets instead hosted Xavier for a late season, non-conference weekend series and despite being upset in game one, Georgia Tech was able to bounce back and get the series win and they are 39-8 heading into next weekend's series vs Duke.

With just two weekends to go, how do the ACC standings look?

Updated ACC Standings (as of 5/3)

1. Georgia Tech (19-5 ACC, 39-8 Overall)

2. North Carolina (18-7, 37-9-1)

3. Boston College (35-16 overall, 17-10 ACC)

4. Florida State (15-9, 33-14)

5. Miami (33-14, 13-11)

6. Wake Forest (32-17, 14-13)

7. Virginia (32-16, 12-12)

8. NC State (30-17, 12-12)

9. Virginia Tech (25-21, 13-14)

10. Pittsburgh (28-18, 10-14)

11. Louisville (26-22, 10-14)

12. Stanford (22-22, 10-14)

13. Notre Dame (24-20, 11-16)

14. Duke (23-24, 9-16)

15. Clemson (28-20, 8-16)

16, California (24-23, 8-16)

Series win vs Xavier

It was not the best baseball that Georgia Tech has played this year, but they got the series win regardless.

The Jackets improve to 39-8, tied with the 1993 Yellow Jackets for the best 47-game record in program history. The Jackets are one win away from securing back-to-back 40-win seasons for the first time since 2010/2011 (15 years). Tech has never reached 40 wins in 48 games. Tech is now 27-3 at home, the best home record since 2010, which also included a loss to Xavier.

The Jackets secured their 11th series win of the season, matching the total from 2019 and the most series wins in a season since winning 12 in 2011. James Ramsey still owns the best record by any first-year GT head coach through 47 games (39-8), three games better than the previous record holder, Danny Hall (36-11 in 1994). Tech has scored 492 runs through their first 47 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 47 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 47 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

GT’s 492 runs are already the 3rd highest total for a single season in the program’s BBCOR era (since 2011) and 14 runs shy of 2nd place, 506 runs in 2025. The Jackets hit a pair of home runs today, bringing their season total to 94, one more than last year’s total despite playing in 13 fewer games. This team is currently on pace for 108 home runs in the regular season, which would be the fifth highest total in program history, with a chance to add onto that total in the postseason.

GT is outscoring its opponents 492-228, that +264 margin is the highest through 47 games in program history. Tech’s offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.357 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.466 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.619 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.5 – record is 10.3). The Jackets have now won 21 of their last 24 games dating back to March 22.

Georgia Tech does not play in a midweek contest this week and they will open their series against Duke next Friday in Atlanta.