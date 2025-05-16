Live Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No. 2 Florida Atlantic, NCAA Regional Score
Today marks the start of the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament and regional play will begin in Gainesville (FL) with a matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida Atlantic. The Yellow Jackets were one of the last teams included in the field this season, but will look to get a win today to start the Tournament off on the right foot.
To begin Regional play, Georgia Tech (27-22, 10-11 ACC) will take on No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic (44-10, 23-4 AAC) on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
As one of 33 at-large selections in the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will make their 13th NCAA appearance in program history and their second under head coach Aileen Morales. Morales was also on staff as a student assistant in Tech’s lone NCAA Super Regional appearance in 2009 before serving as an assistant coach in three straight NCAA Regional appearances from 2010-12.
The Yellow Jackets and Owls are joined by top Regional seed and host Florida (43-14, 14-10 SEC) along with No. 4 seed Mercer (38-24, 11-9 SoCon), who will also square off in the opening round. With double elimination format, the victors of day one will advance to the winner’s bracket while the defeated will drop into the loser’s bracket. The eventual winner of the Regional must avoid losing twice throughout the competition to advance to a Super Regional on May 22-25 at a location determined by Regional results.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for today's game.
1. DH Eliana Gottlieb
2. LF Alyssa Willer
3. 1B Addison Leschber
4. 3B Gracyn Tucker
5. 2B Grace Connelly
6. CFPaige Vukadinovic
7. C Reese Hunter
8. SS Emma Simon
9. RF Ella Edgmon
Sophia Voyles is the starter today for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
