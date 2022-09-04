Fifth-Ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball Defeats Arizona State at Home

Another day, another win for the fifth-ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball squad. This time, the opponent was from the Pac-12.

Arizona State Volleyball made the trip out east, but the Yellow Jackets were able to handle them with relative ease, winning 3-1.

Julia Bergmann had yet another fantastic performance on Saturday. Bergmann had 23 kills, 10 digs, two aces, a block, and another double-double.

Georgia Tech won the first set over Arizona State 25-17, the second set 25-22 and then the Yellow Jackets ran into a bit of trouble in the third set. The Sun Devils found a way to win the third set 25-13 before Georgia Tech clinched the match with a big 25-10 victory.

Other stars of the match included Erin Moss, Bianca Bertolino, and Bella D'Amico.

Georgia Tech will hopefully wrap up an undefeated weekend when they take on Florida International on Sunday at 2:00 p.m in O'Keefe Gymnasium.

