The new recruiting period just opened up and Georgia Tech Football did not hesitate to send an offer out to a talented cornerback in their own backyard.



Jivan Baly plays at Meadowcreek High School in Georgia and is going to be a guy that the Yellow Jackets need to land in 2024.

Baly is a 6-0 170 LBS cornerback and is very athletic and still is getting better. He has the tools to be a shutdown corner and can be a versatile piece for the Yellow Jackets.

There is going to be competition for Baly however. Florida State, Kentucky, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech are some of the other offers out there for Baly.

While it is in the class of 2024, this is definitely a prospect to keep an eye on in the state of Georgia.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: How Yellow Jackets commits did on 9/2

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defensive players to watch vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Volleyball notches win over Dayton

College Football Playoff officially expands to 12 teams

Georgia Tech Football: Three Key Offensive Players vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the defense has to do to win vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the offense has to do to win vs Clemson

ACC Football: Game Predictions for week one

Georgia Tech vs Clemson: A look back at the history between the two schools

Everything from Geoff Collins's press conference before matchup with Clemson