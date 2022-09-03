Georgia Tech Football: How Georgia Tech Commits performed on September 2nd

Another week of high school football action has come and gone and Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class had another solid week.

The Yellow Jackets are currently sitting at sixteen commits for 2023 and overall are 49th in the country.

Here is how the Yellow Jackets commits did last night.

Norland (FL) High School got a 31-12 win over Carol City and running back commit Javin Simpkins is off to a good start this season.

Edge commit Zachariah Keith and Douglas County fell to McEachern in a hard-fought game 35-31

Offensive line commit Patrick Screws and Eufaula (AL) got another win and remained undefeated by beating Headland 35-20

Jacob Cruz and North Cobb Christian got another win, beating Wesleyan 19-15

Defensive line commit Anthony Little and Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) were defeated at the hands of DeMatha 26-0

Defensive line commit Gensley Auguste and West Orange (NJ) High School won their game on Friday against Montclair 13-7

Cornerback commit L.J. Green and Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) won big, 56-14 over Booker T. Washington

Defensive line commit Elijah Douglas and Pine Forest (FL) got a win over Navarre 39-9

Offensive line commit Elias Cloy and Alpharetta suffered a tough defeat against Cambridge 43-28

Running back commit Trey Cornist and Winton Woods (OH) remained undefeated by beating West Clermont 52-14

Kamal Bonner and Colquitt County won 42-13 over Tift County

Offensive tackle commit Benjamin Galloway and Hillgrove suffered a tough defeat to East Coweta 55-21

