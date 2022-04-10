Georgia Tech Offense Falls Flat and Loses Series Finale vs Boston College

After taking the first two games of the series, Georgia Tech came into Sunday looking to sweep Boston College. After the offense was sluggish in a win on Friday, the Yellow Jackets exploded on Saturday afternoon and put 14 runs on the Eagles. Sophia Voyles got the start for the Yellow Jackets today.

The game started off much as Friday's did. The offenses were not clicking through the first couple of innings, but Boston College was able to strike first in the bottom of the third with a 3 RBI triple from Kennedy Labshere and take an early 3-0 lead on Georgia Tech

After putting together such a spectacular performance Saturday, the Georgia Tech offense was only 1-12 in the first four innings and it did not get better throughout the day.

Kamryn Warman hit a home run for Boston College to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning and that would be the final run on the board for either team. The Eagles would win 4-0 and Georgia Tech would finish the day 1-21 at the plate.

Georgia Tech will go on the road to take on UAB on Wednesday before another ACC series against NC State next weekend.

