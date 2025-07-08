Georgia Tech Officially Names Ryan Alpert As The New Athletic Director

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐀𝐃



Welcome to The Flats, Ryan Alpert!



📰 https://t.co/qn61bdcKQ7#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/GagQ1slIFG