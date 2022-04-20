Georgia Tech Softball Routs Troy 8-1 in Midweek Matchup

After sweeping all three games vs NC State over the weekend, Georgia Tech Softball was back out there for a non-conference matchup with Troy. The pitching for the Yellow Jackets was great over the weekend and they got enough offense to take down the Wolfpack. Troy came into the game with a 25-13 record and had won three straight games.

Through the first few innings, neither offense could really get things going. That was until the bottom of the third inning when Mallorie Black hit a two-run home run that got Georgia Tech the lead 2-0.

Troy did not waste much time scoring right back and cutting the deficit in half. A fielder's choice throw by Georgia Tech got the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

Georgia Tech would extend the lead though in the bottom half of the fourth inning. SandraBeth Pritchett would have a solo home run to make it 3-1. Ella Edgmon had an RBI single to make it 4-1.

In the very next inning, Tricia Awald hit a solo home run to make it 5-1 Georgia Tech. Awald had a tremendous series against NC State and kept it going tonight against Troy.

The Yellow Jackets kept pouring it on Troy in the sixth inning. Emma Kauf and Awald both had a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-1 and then Georgia Tech would add another to make it 8-1 and that would be the final run scored in the game.

Georgia Tech Softball is back in action tomorrow against Georgia State!

