J Batt Officially Posts Farewell Message to Georgia Tech on Social Media
Earlier this month, former Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt took the job at Michigan State and the Yellow Jackets immediately began a new search. While Batt was formally introduced as the new AD at Michigan State, he had not released a statement regarding his time at Georgia Tech, but he did today.
“J has made a remarkable impact in a short time,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “His vision and leadership elevated our athletics program — on the field, in the classroom, and across the national landscape. From fundraising and facilities to academic and competitive success, his legacy will be felt for years to come.”
During Batt’s tenure, Georgia Tech made significant strides. He led the hiring of Brent Key as head football coach, Damon Stoudamire as head men’s basketball coach, and Karen Blair as head women’s basketball coach — each bringing fresh energy and long-term promise to their programs.
In 2023, Batt launched Full Steam Ahead, a $500 million initiative to modernize facilities, enhance the student-athlete experience, and strengthen Georgia Tech’s competitive edge. The campaign has already attracted more than $300 million in pledges. In fiscal year 2024, Athletics raised a record $78.2 million, surpassing the previous single-year high by 43%.
He also played a key role in securing a multidecade partnership with Hyundai Motor Company — one of the largest in Institute history — bringing new revenue streams and cross-campus collaboration in sustainability and innovation.
Academically, student-athletes achieved record success under Batt’s leadership, including a 94% graduation success rate and an all-time high GPA of 3.30 in Spring 2025.
On the field, Georgia Tech Athletics saw strong postseason performance: 14 of 17 varsity teams advanced in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Football earned consecutive bowl berths for the first time in a decade, and fans celebrated consecutive NCAA semifinal appearances in golf, a Sweet 16 berth in volleyball, and several exciting wins by both men’s and women’s basketball over nationally ranked opponents.
“We made a clear commitment to athletics, and that commitment remains stronger than ever,” Cabrera added. “We will continue competing at the highest level and seize the momentum in place to recruit the very best to lead Georgia Tech into its next chapter.”
Georgia Tech named Jon Palumbo as the interim vice president and Athletic Director while they are in the midst of a search for a new permanent Athletic Director.
As a senior leader within the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, Palumbo has worked closely with Batt on every major initiative that has helped elevate the Institute’s athletic profile in recent years.
“Jon has been a central figure in Georgia Tech Athletics’ growth and momentum,” said President Ángel Cabrera. “He cares deeply about our student-athletes, and brings the experience, vision, and steady leadership needed to keep us moving forward during this transition.”
Palumbo’s influence is visible across nearly every area of Georgia Tech Athletics. He currently serves as the day-to-day administrator and liaison for the football program, which recently earned back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in a decade. He has also led planning and execution for major capital projects, including the Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center — a 100,000-square-foot facility under construction that will house leading-edge resources in training, nutrition, sports medicine, sports science, and analytics for more than 400 Yellow Jacket student-athletes.
In addition, Palumbo has overseen event operations and fan engagement strategies, including the successful launch of the Helluva Block Party, which has quickly become a signature gameday tradition along North Avenue in Atlanta.
He has also played a critical role in strategic coaching hires, including Brent Key as head football coach, Damon Stoudamire as head men’s basketball coach, and Karen Blair as head women’s basketball coach.
Prior to arriving at Georgia Tech, Palumbo served as the director of Athletics at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.