Tuesday Will Be Georgia Tech Takeover Day At ACC Network
Get ready Georgia Tech fans. Georgia Tech is getting ready to take over the ACC network all day tomorrow.
Many of Tech’s most memorable games from throughout the 2023-24 academic year will be replayed on ACCN during the Yellow Jackets’ takeover day, highlighted by thrilling football wins over No. 17 North Carolina (5 a.m.), UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (10 a.m.) and at No. 17 Miami (7 p.m.).
Georgia Tech takeover programming also includes a pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents for both men’s basketball (3 p.m. vs. North Carolina and 10 p.m. vs. Mississippi State) and volleyball (8 a.m. vs. Louisville and 1 p.m. vs. Florida), baseball’s sweep-clinching rout over eventual College World Series participant NC State (12 a.m.), softball’s ACC Tournament victory over Virginia Tech (3 a.m.) and women’s basketball’s overtime triumph over Miami (5 p.m.).
While it will be nice to see the great moments of the past year for Georgia Tech, it is also a chance to see what the future holds for Georgia Tech Athletics.
It was a great first year for Brent Key and Georgia Tech Football. Key led the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl win since 2016 and pulled exciting upsets over Miami and North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets are returing a lot of members from last years team and are set to try and contend.
Damon Stoudamire showed the potential of what this program could be in wins over North Carolina, Duke, and Mississippi State. He brought in one of the top recruiting classes in the ACC, as well as some talented members from the transfer portal. It is going to be an exciting season upcoming for Stodamire and Georgia Tech Basketball.
The past year in Georgia Tech Athletics was a memorable one and the one ahead could top it.