Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech Vs Virginia Tech On Saturday
Game day is nearly here, and the Yellow Jackets are gearing up to host the Hokies on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It is time for some bold predictions for the game on Saturday, and what we believe can happen.
1. Georgia Tech will hold Virginia Tech to under 125 rushing yards
It has been an area of concern this season for the Yellow Jackets, who rank as the No. 105 team in the nation, giving up 166.2 rushing yards per game. It is not an issue of talent for the Yellow Jackets, who have a plethora of versatile linebackers who can play multiple positions, but it is a matter of getting off blocks and staying disciplined in their run fits. Georgia Tech LB Melvin Jordan said it best in his press conference this week on how Georgia Tech can improve this area.
“I think just being more disciplined in our run fits. When you're in your gap, not jumping out of your gap. We've been working on that. We're constantly working, so we'll definitely get it down pat. It's going to look how we want it to look when we put it all together and do what we're supposed to do. So just got to keep working at it. Nothing perfect. It's not a perfect game,” said Jordan.
Head coach Brent Key mirrored the same sentiment and mentioned the need to get off blocks and not have major leaks in the run game.
"Yeah, you gotta get off blocks. You gotta note, first thing, so many times when there's a bust or a leak in the run game, did they get the call? Did they get in line? They get in the right stance, and they have the right eyes. It's all the things that happen before the snap. They lead to a lot of errors. So we gotta make sure we're sharp with that,” said Key. “We get the call quickly. We get down, we get set, we're ready to, and then we've got to pitch a fit to get off blocks. We can't stay blocked, right? You know, it's not just, you know, holding, you know, having your gap, right? It's your gap, and then you have to overlap on the next one. All right, it's not just a singular person that has to make tackles.”
“We have to overlap and have overlap in our defense. We got to play fast. We got to be disciplined, but at the same time, disciplined watching the ball, but get off and have good get off up front and cover them on the back end when they are in passing situations to allow our defensive line to have a chance to impact the game by affecting the quarterback. But you're right, it starts with a run game with them. They've got some really good backs. They've got big backs. They're powerful. You see a lot of people bounce off of them. They've got to be sure tacklers, but that's also why the overlap has to occur. We have to build a game tackle."
It is something they will have to clean up if they want to emerge victorious on Saturday against the Hokies. I believe they will.
2. Georgia Tech will win the turnover margin on Saturday
Another big key Georgia Tech has been working on is taking care of the football. They have had their struggles, especially early in the season when they had three turnovers against Colorado, but still found a way to win. They also lost the tunover battle to Gardner Webb, Temple, and Wake Forest. The only game the Yellow Jackets have been positive in the turnover margin was against Clemson when they finished +2. It has been a focus of the coaching staff and one they have been paying close attention to. Head coach Brent Key said it best this week about the turnover margin.
"Goal hadn't changed. The goal is not to have any turnovers. So if you wait for a bye-week to address that, you're probably not gonna be around a long time. What I'm supposed to say, yeah, we only wanna have one. We only get one, shoot, we wanna take away four or five,” said Key. “We wanna, and you gotta protect the football. things . It's the most important thing. Have we improved? Yes. Okay, you know, the first game was the oddity that I've never seen in my career until the second game. And then another quarterback, same issue.”
“After that, then it's we've improved, but we're not where we need to be at all. That's something we work you know, we work ball security, we work takeaways. You know, takeaways somewhat or a little bit, you know, by chance, but you have to practice it. We've put a lot of emphasis on that for the last two weeks. We got to get some possessions back in the game that way."
3. Georgia Tech will finish the game with two 100-yard receivers
The Yellow Jackets had one of their best games through the air in their last game against Wake Forest. While Virginia Tech has some good corners, this is the best wide receiving core they have faced this season. Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, and Isiah Canion are one of the best trios you will find in the ACC. Rivers was the catalyst for the comeback a few weeks ago for Georgia Tech, heating up in the second half, becoming a go-to target. He finished the game with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. It was his best game as a Yellow Jacket. Canion also had his best game ever as a Yellow Jacket and is getting more confident in the offense. He also had a big game against Wake Forest, finishing with four catches for 70 yards. Rutherford hasn’t quite had that breakout game yet, but he put together his best performance against Gardner Webb, finishing with five catches for 62 yards, his best performance so far in 2025. It seems like it is almost certain the offense will go off and the wide receiver will have a day. Virginia Tech is the game; I think the wide receivers will do it.