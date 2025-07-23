Georgia Tech Volleyball Announces Their 2025 Schedule

The 2025 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒍𝒆 is here!



Tickets will go on sale July 24 at 12 PM but Tech fans are encouraged to join the ticket waitlist now.



📃| https://t.co/pYrp2uA9L5 #StingEm x #PointTech 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lmTMIJKUX5