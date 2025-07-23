Georgia Tech Volleyball Announces Their 2025 Schedule
The 2025 Volleyball season is getting closer for Georgia Tech and today, the Yellow Jackets officially released their schedule.
Tech will see its first action of the season in the annual White & Gold scrimmage (Aug. 16) followed by a home scrimmage against Auburn (Aug. 23). The Yellow Jackets will play nine non-conferences matches, beginning with the official season opener Aug. 29 against Wofford at O’Keefe Gymnasium. The battle against the Terriers is one of three matches in the opening week, as Tech will take on Ole Miss on Saturday (Aug. 30) before hosting Sun Belt Tournament Finalist, Arkansas State Sunday afternoon (Aug. 31). Tech will take its first road trip of the season to West Lafayette, Ind. (at Purdue, Sept. 3, vs. Kansas, Sept. 4, and vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 5), and cap its early time on the road in Knoxville against NCAA Round One opponent Tennessee in the SEC/ACC Challenge (Sept. 9). The Yellow Jackets will then return to The Flats for a four-match home stand starting with NCAA Round Two opponent Wisconsin (Sept. 12), followed by Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with Georgia (Sept. 19) set to be held in McCamish Pavilion, presented by Delta.
The home-stand continues in O’Keefe Gymnasium as Tech will open ACC play Sept. 26 against Miami and Sept. 28 against Florida State. October features four home conference matches against Duke (Oct. 10), North Carolina (Oct. 12), Cal (Oct. 24), and Stanford (Oct. 26). Tech will spend the remainder of the month traveling across the nation to play SMU (Oct. 3), Pitt (Oct. 5), Wake Forest (Oct. 17), NC State (Oct. 19), and Virginia (Oct. 31). The Jackets will begin November with four straight road games (Virginia Tech, Nov. 2, Boston College, Nov. 7, Syracuse, Nov. 9, and Clemson, Nov. 14). Four of the final five matches of the season are set to take place on The Flats, first against Clemson (Nov. 16), Louisville (Nov. 21), and Notre Dame (Nov. 23). Tech will make one final road trip to Palo Alto, Calif. to take on Stanford (Nov. 25) before the season finale at home against NCAA Semifinalist Pitt on Nov. 29.
Tech will play every ACC team once with three home-and-away series against Pitt, Clemson and Stanford. In total, Tech will play just under half of its matches against teams from the 2024 NCAA Tournament (16 of 29), including six of its nine non-conference opponents. The Jackets will take on half of last season’s Elite 8 programs with home-and-away series against Pitt (2024 Elite 8) and Stanford (Elite 8) as well as home matches against Louisville (2024 Semifinals) and Wisconsin (2024 Elite 8).
Seven opponents finished last season in the AVCA Top 25: No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Pitt, No. 5 Stanford, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 9 Purdue No. 12 Kansas, and No 15. SMU. The Jackets’ 2025 opponents include four programs that finished last season receiving votes with Florida State finishing the year receiving the most votes of any non-ranked team (77). The Jackets came in at No. 22 in the final poll of the season, marking the 89th consecutive week in the Top 25 rankings, a streak dating back to the start of the 2020 season.